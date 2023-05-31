 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

The PGA returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio this weekend, as the 2023 Memorial Tournament gets underway starting Thursday, June 1 at 7 a.m. ET. Coverage of the event will be split between CBS, ESPN+, Golf Channel, Paramount+, and Peacock, so you’ll have plenty of ways to watch! The top golfers on the tour will be in attendance, and you can see every swing of the 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament

About 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament was founded by the Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus in 1976. Niklaus wanted a tournament that would get the global recognition of the Masters, but that would also give back to the community. The main beneficiary of the Memorial Tournament is the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Memorial Tournament will stream all day, every day it’s available on ESPN+. Coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s rounds on ESPN+ will be similar to Thursday and Friday’s coverage, but will be set in stone once the results of the first two rounds are known. All of CBS’s coverage will be available to stream on the Paramount+ Premium tier.

Check out a full TV schedule of the 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament below

Day Time (ET) Coverage Platform(s)
Thursday, June 1 7 a.m. Main Feed ESPN+
7:45 a.m. Featured Groups ESPN+
Featured Holes ESPN+
8 a.m. Marquee Group ESPN+
2 p.m. Featured Groups ESPN+
Featured Holes ESPN+
2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Golf Channel Coverage of Round 1 Golf Channel, Peacock
Friday, June 2 7 a.m. Main Feed ESPN+
7:30 a.m. Featured Groups ESPN+
7:45 a.m. Marquee Group ESPN+
Featured Holes ESPN+
2 p.m. Featured Groups ESPN+
Featured Holes ESPN+
2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Golf Channel Coverage of Round 2 Golf Channel, Peacock
Saturday, June 3 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Golf Channel Coverage of Round 3 Golf Channel, Peacock
2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. CBS Coverage of Round 3 CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, June 4 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Golf Channel Coverage of Round 4 Golf Channel, Peacock
2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. CBS Coverage of Round 4 CBS, Paramount+

How to Stream 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount Plus, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Golf Channel and CBS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Golf Channel and CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Golf Channel and CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Golf Channel and CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

See Changes Made to Course Ahead of 2023 PGA Memorial Tournament

