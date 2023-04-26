How to Watch 2023 PGA Mexican Open Live Without Cable; Including Spanish-Language Broadcast

The PGA Tour is headed down south, but they want to take all their fans along for the ride! The 2023 Mexican Open in Puerto Vallarta starts on Thursday, April 27 on CBS, Golf Channel, and ESPN+. ESPN+’s coverage will feature four concurrent streams, including a Spanish-language option in a first for PGA Tour event presentations in the United States. You can watch every stroke, putt, and birdie with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 PGA Mexican Open

ESPN+ will offer the most comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Mexican Open, and it’s the only way to start watching the tournament before 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and before 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

About 2023 PGA Mexican Open

Dating back to 1944, the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is considered the country’s national championship and made its debut on the PGA Tour last year. Coverage on ESPN+ includes the Main Feed presented in both English and Spanish, and a Marquee Group featuring Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player, current FedExCup points leader, reigning Masters champion, Mexico Open at Vidanta defending champion, and a native of Spain.

ESPN+ will offer comprehensive broadcasts of the Mexican Open, but CBS and Golf Channel will each offer coverage as well. Check out a full broadcast schedule of the tournament below! PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

How to Stream 2023 PGA Mexican Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 PGA Mexican Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

