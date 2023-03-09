How to Watch 2023 PGA Players Championship Live Without Cable

The most prestigious non-major tournament in the PGA is coming to NBC, Peacock, Golf Channel and ESPN+ this week: the Players Championship. The tournament starts Thursday, March 9 and continues through Friday, March 10, with comprehensive live coverage on NBC. Check below for a full viewing schedule of both days of the Players Championship tournament, and watch it all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 PGA Players Championship

About 2023 PGA Players Championship

Ever since 1974, the PGA Players Championship has been one of the most illustrious events in the golf world. It has been dubbed “the fifth major” by many, and its total prize purse of $20 million is the largest of any PGA event. Winners of the PGA Players Championship get 80 points toward their world ranking, which is the most of any event outside a major.

NBC Sports will utilize nearly 65 cameras around TPC Sawgrass to provide its more than 20 hours of live tournament coverage. Production elements and enhancements that viewers will see throughout this week’s coverage include:

A 25-foot-high JitaCam overlooking the 18th tee along with tracing technology, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball;

A FlyCam that will run a span of 225 yards from the 16th green to the buildout behind the 17th hole to showcase the spectacle of the island green;

Bunker Cam inside the bunker of the 17th hole island green;

Atlas Cam – a depth-of-field camera to focus on specific players walking from shot to shot;

Live drone and fixed-wing airplane coverage from high atop TPC Sawgrass;

X-mo and super-slo-mo replays, as well as NBC Sports NBCeeIt zoom technology to make sure fans don’t miss a moment.

Date Time (ET) Network Thursday, March 9 12 noon- 6 p.m Golf Channel, Peacock Friday, March 10 12 noon- 6 p.m Golf Channel, Peacock Saturday, March 11 1:00 p.m.- 6 p.m. NBC, Peacock Sunday, March 12 1:00 p.m.- 6 p.m. NBC, Peacock

The Players Championship will also receive extensive coverage on ESPN+. All-Access coverage of the premier event will include up to 21 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole during each morning of the tournament, in addition to a Main Feed and Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Marquee Group streams each day. Saturday and Sunday’s ESPN+ coverage will follow a similar schedule, but will be finalized once groups are set.

Day Start Time (ET) Broadcast Coverage Details Thursday, March 9 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field All-Access Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups - Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, and Tom Kim

- Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Adam Scott

- Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry

- Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy

- Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa 12 noon Featured Groups - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa

- Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry Featured Holes Nos. 16, 17 Friday, March 10 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field All-Access Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups - Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Shane Lowry

- Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and Kurt Kitayama

- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, and Tom Kim

- Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Adam Scott 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa

- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy 12 noon Featured Groups - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy

- Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Adam Scott Featured Holes Nos. 16, 17

How to Stream 2023 PGA Players Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 PGA Players Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

