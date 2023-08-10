How to Watch 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship Live Without Cable

The end of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season is approaching fast! The top 70 golfers on the tour will get to participate in this year’s Fed Ex Cup playoffs, the run up to determining who this year’s PGA Tour champion will be! The playoffs begin with the St. Jude Championship starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+, Golf Channel and Peacock. You can watch every swing, slice and bunker shot with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship

About 2023 PGA Tour St Jude. Championship

The St. Jude Championship will be played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN from Aug. 10-13. It’s the first leg in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which won’t feature former top overall global player Justin Thomas after his chaotic final hole at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

There are some important new rules for fans to know before heading into this year’s Fed Ex Cup playoffs. The biggest major change is that the field has shrunk to 70 qualifying players for the St. Jude Championship, with progressive cuts limiting the field to 50 for the BMW Championship, and 30 for the Tour Championship.

Check out a broadcast schedule for the 2023 St. Jude Championship below. ESPN+ will offer coverage on Saturday and Sunday via PGA TOUR LIVE, but start times and coverage will be finalized following the completion of the first two rounds.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Aug. 10 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Featured Holes



Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3

No. 16 | Par 5

ESPN+ 10 a.m. Featured Groups



Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler

Patrick Cantlay / Tom Kim / Sepp Straka



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose

ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group



Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy

ESPN+ 2 p.m. Featured Groups



Rahm / McIlroy / Scheffler



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman

ESPN+



Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim

ESPN+ Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 ESPN+ No. 16 | Par 5 ESPN+ 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field Golf Channel, Peacock Friday, Aug. 11 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field ESPN+ 9:15 a.m. Featured Groups



Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose

Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman

ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Featured Holes



Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3

No. 16 | Par 5

ESPN+ 10 a.m. Marquee Group



Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlory

ESPN+ 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rahm / Scheffler / McIlroy ESPN+



Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose



ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler

ESPN+ Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 ESPN+ No. 16 | Par 5 ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 12 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament Golf Channel, Peacock 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime Sunday, Aug. 13 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament Golf Channel, Peacock 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime

How to Stream 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Services