How to Watch 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship Live Without Cable
The end of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season is approaching fast! The top 70 golfers on the tour will get to participate in this year’s Fed Ex Cup playoffs, the run up to determining who this year’s PGA Tour champion will be! The playoffs begin with the St. Jude Championship starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+, Golf Channel and Peacock. You can watch every swing, slice and bunker shot with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship
- When: Starts Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:45 a.m. ET
- TV: CBS, Golf Channel, Peacock, ESPN+, Paramount+ with Showtime
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 PGA Tour St Jude. Championship
The St. Jude Championship will be played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN from Aug. 10-13. It’s the first leg in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which won’t feature former top overall global player Justin Thomas after his chaotic final hole at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
There are some important new rules for fans to know before heading into this year’s Fed Ex Cup playoffs. The biggest major change is that the field has shrunk to 70 qualifying players for the St. Jude Championship, with progressive cuts limiting the field to 50 for the BMW Championship, and 30 for the Tour Championship.
Check out a broadcast schedule for the 2023 St. Jude Championship below. ESPN+ will offer coverage on Saturday and Sunday via PGA TOUR LIVE, but start times and coverage will be finalized following the completion of the first two rounds.
|Day
|Start Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|8:45 a.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament field
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|
Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3
No. 16 | Par 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Featured Groups
|
Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler
Patrick Cantlay / Tom Kim / Sepp Straka
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose
|ESPN+
|10:15 a.m.
|Marquee Group
|
Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|
Rahm / McIlroy / Scheffler
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman
|ESPN+
|
Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim
|ESPN+
|Featured Holes
|No. 14 | Par 3
|ESPN+
|No. 16 | Par 5
|ESPN+
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across tournament field
|Golf Channel, Peacock
|Friday, Aug. 11
|8:45 a.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament field
|ESPN+
|9:15 a.m.
|Featured Groups
|
Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose
Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|
Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3
No. 16 | Par 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Marquee Group
|
Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlory
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|Rahm / Scheffler / McIlroy
|ESPN+
|
Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler
|ESPN+
|Featured Holes
|No. 14 | Par 3
|ESPN+
|No. 16 | Par 5
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament
|Golf Channel, Peacock
|3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament
|CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament
|Golf Channel, Peacock
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament
|CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime
How to Stream 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$5.99
|Golf Channel
|≥ $99.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$11
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-