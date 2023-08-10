 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock Golf Channel
ESPN+ Paramount Plus

How to Watch 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship Live Without Cable

David Satin

The end of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season is approaching fast! The top 70 golfers on the tour will get to participate in this year’s Fed Ex Cup playoffs, the run up to determining who this year’s PGA Tour champion will be! The playoffs begin with the St. Jude Championship starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+, Golf Channel and Peacock. You can watch every swing, slice and bunker shot with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship

About 2023 PGA Tour St Jude. Championship

The St. Jude Championship will be played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN from Aug. 10-13. It’s the first leg in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which won’t feature former top overall global player Justin Thomas after his chaotic final hole at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

There are some important new rules for fans to know before heading into this year’s Fed Ex Cup playoffs. The biggest major change is that the field has shrunk to 70 qualifying players for the St. Jude Championship, with progressive cuts limiting the field to 50 for the BMW Championship, and 30 for the Tour Championship.

Check out a broadcast schedule for the 2023 St. Jude Championship below. ESPN+ will offer coverage on Saturday and Sunday via PGA TOUR LIVE, but start times and coverage will be finalized following the completion of the first two rounds.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage
Thursday, Aug. 10 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Featured Holes

Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3
No. 16 | Par 5
 ESPN+
10 a.m. Featured Groups

Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler
Patrick Cantlay / Tom Kim / Sepp Straka

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose
 ESPN+
10:15 a.m. Marquee Group

Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy
 ESPN+
2 p.m. Featured Groups

Rahm / McIlroy / Scheffler

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman
 ESPN+


Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim
 ESPN+
Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 ESPN+
No. 16 | Par 5 ESPN+
2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field Golf Channel, Peacock
Friday, Aug. 11 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field ESPN+
9:15 a.m. Featured Groups

Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose
Max Homa / Wyndham Clark / Brian Harman
 ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Featured Holes

Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3
No. 16 | Par 5
 ESPN+
10 a.m. Marquee Group

Xander Schauffele / Tyrrell Hatton / Si Woo Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlory
 ESPN+
2 p.m. Featured Groups Rahm / Scheffler / McIlroy ESPN+


Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im / Justin Rose

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Viktor Hovland / Keegan Bradley / Rickie Fowler
 ESPN+
Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 ESPN+
No. 16 | Par 5 ESPN+
Saturday, Aug. 12 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament Golf Channel, Peacock
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime
Sunday, Aug. 13 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament Golf Channel, Peacock
2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime

How to Stream 2023 PGA Tour St. Jude Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
Golf Channel≥ $99.99--^
$11		-
CBS---$11.99
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Golf Channel, CBS, and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Golf Channel, CBS, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Golf Channel, CBS, and NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Golf Channel, CBS, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Watch the First Cut Podcast Discuss the Race for the 2023 Fed Ex Cup Playoffs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.