How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series Live Online Without Cable

David Satin

The 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season may have ended in September, but the league’s Championship series still has yet to unfold! The four-team round-robin tournament will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 on ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+, spanning four days before its culmination with the championship game on Sunday. Check below for a full schedule of every game in the tournament, and watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series

About 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series

The top four teams from the regular season – Whipsnakes (1), Chrome (2), Archers (3), Atlas (4) – will compete in the round-robin, six-on-six tournament inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format under consideration for Olympic inclusion in 2028. All nine games of the Championship Series will air on ESPN platforms, with every game available on ESPN+.

The action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with Whipsnakes taking on Atlas at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 followed by Archers and Chrome facing off at 7:30 p.m., on ESPN+. The lineup on Thursday, Feb. 23 features Whipsnakes vs Archers (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) and Atlas vs Chrome (8:30 p.m., ESPN+), while Friday, Feb. 24 has Archers vs Atlas (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Chrome vs Whipsnakes (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 and 7 p.m. on ESPN+, while the championship game will be played at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 on ESPNU. Check out a full schedule below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Wednesday, Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Atlas vs Whipsnakes ESPN2/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Archers vs Chrome ESPN+
Thursday, Feb. 23 6:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Archers ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Atlas vs Chrome ESPN+
Friday, Feb. 24 5:30 p.m. Archers vs Atlas ESPN2/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Chrome vs Whipsnakes ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 25 5 p.m. Semifinal 1 (1 seed vs 4 seed) ESPN+
7 p.m. Semifinal 2 (2 seed vs 3 seed) ESPN+
Sunday, Feb. 26 11:30 a.m. Championship ESPNU/ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN2---
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Preview the 2023 Premiere Lacrosse League Championship Series

