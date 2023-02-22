How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series Live Online Without Cable

The 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season may have ended in September, but the league’s Championship series still has yet to unfold! The four-team round-robin tournament will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 on ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+, spanning four days before its culmination with the championship game on Sunday. Check below for a full schedule of every game in the tournament, and watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The top four teams from the regular season – Whipsnakes (1), Chrome (2), Archers (3), Atlas (4) – will compete in the round-robin, six-on-six tournament inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format under consideration for Olympic inclusion in 2028. All nine games of the Championship Series will air on ESPN platforms, with every game available on ESPN+.

The action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with Whipsnakes taking on Atlas at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 followed by Archers and Chrome facing off at 7:30 p.m., on ESPN+. The lineup on Thursday, Feb. 23 features Whipsnakes vs Archers (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) and Atlas vs Chrome (8:30 p.m., ESPN+), while Friday, Feb. 24 has Archers vs Atlas (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Chrome vs Whipsnakes (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 and 7 p.m. on ESPN+, while the championship game will be played at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 on ESPNU. Check out a full schedule below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wednesday, Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Atlas vs Whipsnakes ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Archers vs Chrome ESPN+ Thursday, Feb. 23 6:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Archers ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Atlas vs Chrome ESPN+ Friday, Feb. 24 5:30 p.m. Archers vs Atlas ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Chrome vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 25 5 p.m. Semifinal 1 (1 seed vs 4 seed) ESPN+ 7 p.m. Semifinal 2 (2 seed vs 3 seed) ESPN+ Sunday, Feb. 26 11:30 a.m. Championship ESPNU/ESPN+

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

