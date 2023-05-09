 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ ESPNU

How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft Live Without Cable

David Satin

The highest level of lacrosse competition in the United States is about to get an infusion of new talent this week! The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) holds its annual draft on Tuesday, May 9 on ESPNU and ESPN+. Lacrosse fans can watch and see as their favorite college players get drafted by one of the PLL’s eight teams, then follow their professional careers from the start! You can see every pick of the 2023 PLL draft with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft

About 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft

The draft will consist of four rounds. In total, 32 collegiate athletes will be drafted to PLL teams. Premier Lacrosse League President and Co-founder, Paul Rabil, VP of Lacrosse, Rachael DeCecco, along with coaches and general managers will be live in-studio, announcing picks and navigating potential trades. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters, and will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

Atlas LC owns the first overall pick which they acquired via trade with Cannons LC for two 2022 College Draft picks. Atlas LC also holds the third overall pick. Both teams are under new management, with Mike Pressler joining Atlas, and Brian Holman joining the Cannons as head coach and general manager. Check out the complete draft order below!

Round 1

Atlas
Redwoods
Atlas
Chrome
Archers
Whipsnakes
Chaos
Waterdogs

Round 2

Cannons
Redwoods
Atlas
Chrome
Archers
Whipsnakes
Chaos
Waterdogs

Round 3

Chaos
Redwoods
Atlas
Chrome
Archers
Whipsnakes
Chaos
Waterdogs

Round 4

Cannons
Redwoods
Atlas
Chrome
Archers
Whipsnakes
Chaos
Waterdogs

How to Stream 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Comparison of Two Top Players Featured in 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.