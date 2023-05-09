How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft Live Without Cable

The highest level of lacrosse competition in the United States is about to get an infusion of new talent this week! The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) holds its annual draft on Tuesday, May 9 on ESPNU and ESPN+. Lacrosse fans can watch and see as their favorite college players get drafted by one of the PLL’s eight teams, then follow their professional careers from the start! You can see every pick of the 2023 PLL draft with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft

About 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft

The draft will consist of four rounds. In total, 32 collegiate athletes will be drafted to PLL teams. Premier Lacrosse League President and Co-founder, Paul Rabil, VP of Lacrosse, Rachael DeCecco, along with coaches and general managers will be live in-studio, announcing picks and navigating potential trades. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters, and will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

Atlas LC owns the first overall pick which they acquired via trade with Cannons LC for two 2022 College Draft picks. Atlas LC also holds the third overall pick. Both teams are under new management, with Mike Pressler joining Atlas, and Brian Holman joining the Cannons as head coach and general manager. Check out the complete draft order below!

Round 1 Atlas

Redwoods

Atlas

Chrome

Archers

Whipsnakes

Chaos

Waterdogs Round 2 Cannons

Redwoods

Atlas

Chrome

Archers

Whipsnakes

Chaos

Waterdogs Round 3 Chaos

Redwoods

Atlas

Chrome

Archers

Whipsnakes

Chaos

Waterdogs Round 4 Cannons

Redwoods

Atlas

Chrome

Archers

Whipsnakes

Chaos

Waterdogs

How to Stream 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

