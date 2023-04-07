 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Premiere of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The MLB regular season has begun, and you know what that means! “Friday Night Baseball” is returning to Apple TV+ starting Friday, April 7. Every week, Apple TV+ will provide subscribers with a doubleheader of games they won’t be able to see anywhere else. The action begins with the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago Cubs, and continues with the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres. You can watch from start to finish with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch 2023 Premiere of ‘Friday Night Baseball’

About 2023 Premiere of ‘Friday Night Baseball’

The first game of the inaugural “Friday Night Baseball” double-header of the season on Apple TV+ will feature the Texas Rangers traveling to historic Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. Both of these squads missed the 2022 MLB playoffs, and both are looking for bounce-back years that will take them into the postseason in 2023.

The second game will pit two playoff squads from last season against each other. The NL East-winning Atlanta Braves will host the wildcard San Diego Padres. Atlanta and San Diego never met during the 2022 MLB postseason, so this game will give fans the chance to see what could have been if the Braves had beaten the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Check out a full schedule of every “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader for the first half of the 2023 MLB season below.

Date Matchup Time (ET)
April 7 Rangers at Cubs 2:20 p.m.
Padres at Braves 7:20 p.m.
April 14 Giants at Tigers 6:40 p.m.
Angels at Red Sox 7:10 p.m.
April 21 Blue Jays at Yankees 7:05 p.m.
Astros at Braves 7:20 p.m.
April 28 Phillies at Astros 8:10 p.m.
Cardinals at Dodgers 10:10 p.m.
May 5 White Sox at Reds 6:40 p.m.
Twins at Guardians 7:10 p.m.
May 12 Royals at Brewers 8:10 p.m.
Cubs at Twins 8:10 p.m.
May 19 Orioles at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m.
Mariners at Braves 7:20 p.m.
May 26 Padres at Yankees 7:05 p.m.
White Sox at Tigers 7:10 p.m.
June 2 Brewers at Reds 5:10 p.m.
Guardians at Twins 8:10 p.m.
June 9 Royals at Orioles 7:05 p.m.
Mariners at Angels 9:38 p.m.
June 16 Pirates at Brewers 8:10 p.m.
White Sox at Mariners 10:10 p.m.
June 23 Pirates at Marlins 6:40 p.m.
Mets at Phillies 7:05 p.m.
June 30 Brewers at Pirates 7:05 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Angels 9:38 p.m.

Can You Stream 2023 Premiere of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ For Free?

If you’re a new Apple TV+ customer, yes! Apple TV+ offers new users a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Premiere of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com

Watch a Promo for 'Friday Night Baseball'

