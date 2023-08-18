How to Watch 2023 Pro Bull Riding Stampede Days Live Without Cable

Professional Bull Riding’s Stampede Days are back! First introduced in 2022, Stampede Days are a departure from the regular pro bull riding that fans are used to watching; it’s a team sport now! The 2023 edition of Stampede Days will begin Friday, Aug. 18 at 8:45 p.m. ET on Pluto TV, ViX, CBS and CBS Sports Network. Programming on Pluto and ViX will be free, but for the rest you’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Pro Bull Riding Stampede Days

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Pro Bull Riding Stampede Days

In 2022, PBR decided to start an experiment. Over the course of 11 weeks, eight teams of five riders each competed against each other weekly to determine which had the best bull wrangling skills of all. Its eight teams are the Arizona Ridge Riders, the Austin Gamblers, the Carolina Cowboys, the Kansas City Outlaws, the Missouri Thunder, the Nashville Stampede, the Oklahoma Freedom and the Texas Rattlers.

Their next event is the 2023 PBR Stampede Days, taking place from Aug. 18-20. Users can watch the teams go head-to-head, competing for points as they race toward the PBR Teams Championship in October. Stampede Days are live from Nashville, TN this year, and you can check out a full schedule of events below.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platform(s) Friday, Aug. 18 8:45 p.m. Outlaws vs. Rattlers, Cowboys vs. Freedom, Ridge Riders vs. Gamblers, Thunder vs. Stampede Pluto TV, ViX Saturday, Aug. 19 7:45 p.m. Thunder vs. Freedom, Gamblers vs. Cowboys, Rattlers vs. Ridge Riders Pluto TV 9 p.m. PBR Teams Day 2 Coverage ViX Sunday, Aug. 20 12 noon Outlaws vs. Stampede CBS 3 p.m. Thunder vs. Gamblers, Cowboys vs. Outlaws, Freedom vs. Rattlers, Ridge Riders vs. Stampede CBS Sports Network 3 p.m. PBR Teams Day 3 Coverage ViX

How to Stream 2023 Pro Bull Riding Stampede Days on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. (TKTK NUMBER) of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Pro Bull Riding Stampede Days using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Services