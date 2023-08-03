How to Watch 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets, for Free with DIRECTV STREAM

At long last, our annual nightmare is over, because on Thursday, Aug. 3, football is back. The NFL kicks off its preseason action with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from Akron, Ohio. This year’s preseason opener features the upstart Cleveland Browns and the newly rejuvenated New York Jets. The game will be the first time opportunity fans will have to see former MVP and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Rodgers leading the J-E-T-S. Jets, Jets, Jets! You will be able to watch all of the action on NBC at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Watch with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

What Other NFL Preseason Coverage is Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unlike the regular season, which is highly regulated and controlled by the NFL and its various multi-billion dollar media rights deals, preseason games are more loosey-goosey and far less structured. Essentially, outside a handful of nationally televised games — including the Hall of Fame Game — individual teams have the ability to sell their rights to local broadcast stations.

Therefore, each individual team’s games will be broadcast on a specific local affiliate, and in some cases multiple affiliates, so games can be watched on local affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as national cable channels ESPN and NFL Network. Since DIRECTV carries all of the networks broadcasting games nationally and has the best lineup of local channels, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and AT&T U-Verse customers will be able to watch all of the games available in their region.

Over the summer, DIRECTV signed a new carriage agreement with the league to bring on NFL Network and NFL RedZone to the service. Now, users can find NFL Network as part of their package on DIRECTV/DIRECTV STREAM Choice plans and above. If they are on the DIRECTV Entertainment plan, they will still be able to get NFL Network by adding on the a la carte Sports Pack.

Going into the preseason, it will be important for you to confirm whether or not the games are being broadcast in your market on a channel that is currently blacked out on DIRECTV stream due to the on-going retransmission fee dispute between the company and station-owning group Nexstar.

It does! If you’ve never given DIRECTV STREAM a try before, the service offers a five-day free trial to new customers. That means the game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 4 will be free to watch!

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

5-Day Trial directv.com/stream DIRECTV STREAM DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.” … DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee. The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams. The service was previously called AT&T TV. 5-Day Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream