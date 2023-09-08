How to Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Live Without Cable
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup may be over, but that’s not the only World Cup left on the calendar this year! The 2023 Rugby World Cup begins Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC, CNBC and Peacock. This year’s tournament will be held in Paris, France, and features 20 teams scrumming it out to determine who will be named world champion. You can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Peacock or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup
- When: Starts Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC, CNBC, Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Every single match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available to stream on Peacock, making it the top place to watch comprehensive coverage.
About 2023 Rugby World Cup
Group stage play from the Rugby World Cup in Paris begins Sept. 8. The 20 participating teams have been split into four pools, and the top two squads from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Participating teams in this year’s Rugby World Cup include: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia (Pool A); South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania (Pool B); Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal (Pool C); and England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, and Chile (Pool D).
Check out a full TV schedule of the 2023 Rugby World Cup below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Fri., Sept. 8
|3:15 p.m.
|France v. New Zealand
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 9
|7 a.m.
|Italy v. Namibia
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Sept. 9
|9:30 a.m.
|Ireland v. Romania
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 9
|12 noon p.m.
|Australia v. Georgia
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 9
|3 p.m.
|England v. Argentina
|Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 10
|7 a.m.
|Japan v. Chile
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Sept. 10
|11:30 a.m.
|South Africa v. Scotland
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Sept. 10
|3 p.m.
|Wales v. Fiji
|Peacock
|Thurs., Sept. 14
|3 p.m.
|France v. Uruguay
|Peacock
|Fri., Sept. 15
|3 p.m.
|New Zealand v. Namibia
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 16
|9 a.m.
|Samoa v. Chile
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 16
|11:30 a.m.
|Wales v. Portugal
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Sept. 16
|3 p.m.
|Ireland v. Tonga
|Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 17
|9 a.m.
|South Africa v. Romania
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Sept. 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Australia v. Fiji
|Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 17
|3 p.m.
|England v. Japan
|Peacock
|Wed., Sept. 20
|11:45 a.m.
|Italy v. Uruguay
|Peacock
|Thurs., Sept. 21
|3 p.m.
|France v. Namibia
|Peacock
|Fri., Sept. 22
|11:45 a.m.
|Argentina v. Samoa
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 23
|8 a.m.
|Georgia v. Portugal
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Sept. 23
|11:30 a.m.
|England v. Chile
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Sept. 23
|3 p.m.
|South Africa v. Ireland
|Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 24
|11:30 a.m.
|Scotland v. Tonga
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Sept. 24
|3 p.m.
|Wales v. Australia
|Peacock
|Wed., Sept. 27
|11:45 a.m.
|Uruguay v. Namibia
|Peacock
|Thurs., Sept. 28
|3 p.m.
|Japan v. Samoa
|Peacock
|Fri., Sept. 29
|3 p.m.
|New Zealand v. Italy
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 30
|9 a.m.
|Argentina v. Chile
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Sept. 30
|11:30 a.m.
|Fiji v. Georgia
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Sept. 30
|3 p.m.
|Scotland v. Romania
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 1
|11:30 a.m.
|Australia v. Portugal
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Oct. 1
|3 p.m.
|South Africa v. Tonga
|Peacock
|Thurs., Oct. 5
|3 p.m.
|New Zealand v. Uruguay
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 6
|3 p.m.
|France v. Italy
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 7
|9 a.m.
|Wales v. Georgia
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Oct. 7
|11:30 a.m.
|England v. Samoa
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Oct. 7
|3 p.m.
|Ireland v. Scotland
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 8
|7 a.m.
|Japan v. Argentina
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Oct. 8
|11:30 a.m.
|Tonga v. Romania
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Oct. 8
|Noon
|Ireland v. Scotland
|NBC*
|Sun., Oct. 8
|3 p.m.
|Fiji v. Portugal
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 14
|11 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|NBC*
|Sat., Oct. 14
|3 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 15
|11 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Peacock
|12 noon
|Quarterfinal
|NBC*
|Sun., Oct. 15
|3 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 20
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 21
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 27
|3 p.m.
|Third Place Match
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 28
|3 p.m.
|Final
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Oct. 29
|12 noon
|Final
|NBC*
A {*} symbol denotes an encore presentation.
How to Stream 2023 Rugby World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•