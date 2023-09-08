How to Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Live Without Cable

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup may be over, but that’s not the only World Cup left on the calendar this year! The 2023 Rugby World Cup begins Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC, CNBC and Peacock. This year’s tournament will be held in Paris, France, and features 20 teams scrumming it out to determine who will be named world champion. You can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Peacock or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Every single match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available to stream on Peacock, making it the top place to watch comprehensive coverage.

About 2023 Rugby World Cup

Group stage play from the Rugby World Cup in Paris begins Sept. 8. The 20 participating teams have been split into four pools, and the top two squads from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Participating teams in this year’s Rugby World Cup include: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia (Pool A); South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania (Pool B); Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal (Pool C); and England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, and Chile (Pool D).

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Fri., Sept. 8 3:15 p.m. France v. New Zealand Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7 a.m. Italy v. Namibia Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 9 9:30 a.m. Ireland v. Romania Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 12 noon p.m. Australia v. Georgia Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 3 p.m. England v. Argentina Peacock Sun., Sept. 10 7 a.m. Japan v. Chile Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 10 11:30 a.m. South Africa v. Scotland Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 10 3 p.m. Wales v. Fiji Peacock Thurs., Sept. 14 3 p.m. France v. Uruguay Peacock Fri., Sept. 15 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Namibia Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 9 a.m. Samoa v. Chile Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 11:30 a.m. Wales v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 16 3 p.m. Ireland v. Tonga Peacock Sun., Sept. 17 9 a.m. South Africa v. Romania Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 17 11:30 a.m. Australia v. Fiji Peacock Sun., Sept. 17 3 p.m. England v. Japan Peacock Wed., Sept. 20 11:45 a.m. Italy v. Uruguay Peacock Thurs., Sept. 21 3 p.m. France v. Namibia Peacock Fri., Sept. 22 11:45 a.m. Argentina v. Samoa Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 8 a.m. Georgia v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 23 11:30 a.m. England v. Chile Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 23 3 p.m. South Africa v. Ireland Peacock Sun., Sept. 24 11:30 a.m. Scotland v. Tonga Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 24 3 p.m. Wales v. Australia Peacock Wed., Sept. 27 11:45 a.m. Uruguay v. Namibia Peacock Thurs., Sept. 28 3 p.m. Japan v. Samoa Peacock Fri., Sept. 29 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Italy Peacock Sat., Sept. 30 9 a.m. Argentina v. Chile Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 30 11:30 a.m. Fiji v. Georgia Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 30 3 p.m. Scotland v. Romania Peacock Sun., Oct. 1 11:30 a.m. Australia v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 1 3 p.m. South Africa v. Tonga Peacock Thurs., Oct. 5 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Uruguay Peacock Fri., Oct. 6 3 p.m. France v. Italy Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 9 a.m. Wales v. Georgia Peacock, CNBC Sat., Oct. 7 11:30 a.m. England v. Samoa Peacock, CNBC Sat., Oct. 7 3 p.m. Ireland v. Scotland Peacock Sun., Oct. 8 7 a.m. Japan v. Argentina Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 8 11:30 a.m. Tonga v. Romania Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 8 Noon Ireland v. Scotland NBC* Sun., Oct. 8 3 p.m. Fiji v. Portugal Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Peacock 1 p.m. Quarterfinal NBC* Sat., Oct. 14 3 p.m. Quarterfinal Peacock Sun., Oct. 15 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Peacock 12 noon Quarterfinal NBC* Sun., Oct. 15 3 p.m. Quarterfinal Peacock Fri., Oct. 20 3 p.m. Semifinal Peacock Sat., Oct. 21 3 p.m. Semifinal Peacock Fri., Oct. 27 3 p.m. Third Place Match Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3 p.m. Final Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 29 12 noon Final NBC*

A {*} symbol denotes an encore presentation.

How to Stream 2023 Rugby World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

