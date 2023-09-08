 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Live Without Cable

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup may be over, but that’s not the only World Cup left on the calendar this year! The 2023 Rugby World Cup begins Friday, Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC, CNBC and Peacock. This year’s tournament will be held in Paris, France, and features 20 teams scrumming it out to determine who will be named world champion. You can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Peacock or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Every single match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available to stream on Peacock, making it the top place to watch comprehensive coverage.

About 2023 Rugby World Cup

Group stage play from the Rugby World Cup in Paris begins Sept. 8. The 20 participating teams have been split into four pools, and the top two squads from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Participating teams in this year’s Rugby World Cup include: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia (Pool A); South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania (Pool B); Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal (Pool C); and England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, and Chile (Pool D).

Check out a full TV schedule of the 2023 Rugby World Cup below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Fri., Sept. 8 3:15 p.m. France v. New Zealand Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 7 a.m. Italy v. Namibia Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 9 9:30 a.m. Ireland v. Romania Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 12 noon p.m. Australia v. Georgia Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 3 p.m. England v. Argentina Peacock
Sun., Sept. 10 7 a.m. Japan v. Chile Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 10 11:30 a.m. South Africa v. Scotland Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 10 3 p.m. Wales v. Fiji Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 14 3 p.m. France v. Uruguay Peacock
Fri., Sept. 15 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Namibia Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 9 a.m. Samoa v. Chile Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 11:30 a.m. Wales v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 16 3 p.m. Ireland v. Tonga Peacock
Sun., Sept. 17 9 a.m. South Africa v. Romania Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 17 11:30 a.m. Australia v. Fiji Peacock
Sun., Sept. 17 3 p.m. England v. Japan Peacock
Wed., Sept. 20 11:45 a.m. Italy v. Uruguay Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 21 3 p.m. France v. Namibia Peacock
Fri., Sept. 22 11:45 a.m. Argentina v. Samoa Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23 8 a.m. Georgia v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 23 11:30 a.m. England v. Chile Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 23 3 p.m. South Africa v. Ireland Peacock
Sun., Sept. 24 11:30 a.m. Scotland v. Tonga Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 24 3 p.m. Wales v. Australia Peacock
Wed., Sept. 27 11:45 a.m. Uruguay v. Namibia Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 28 3 p.m. Japan v. Samoa Peacock
Fri., Sept. 29 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Italy Peacock
Sat., Sept. 30 9 a.m. Argentina v. Chile Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 30 11:30 a.m. Fiji v. Georgia Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 30 3 p.m. Scotland v. Romania Peacock
Sun., Oct. 1 11:30 a.m. Australia v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 1 3 p.m. South Africa v. Tonga Peacock
Thurs., Oct. 5 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Uruguay Peacock
Fri., Oct. 6 3 p.m. France v. Italy Peacock
Sat., Oct. 7 9 a.m. Wales v. Georgia Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Oct. 7 11:30 a.m. England v. Samoa Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Oct. 7 3 p.m. Ireland v. Scotland Peacock
Sun., Oct. 8 7 a.m. Japan v. Argentina Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 8 11:30 a.m. Tonga v. Romania Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 8 Noon Ireland v. Scotland NBC*
Sun., Oct. 8 3 p.m. Fiji v. Portugal Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
1 p.m. Quarterfinal NBC*
Sat., Oct. 14 3 p.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
Sun., Oct. 15 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
12 noon Quarterfinal NBC*
Sun., Oct. 15 3 p.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
Fri., Oct. 20 3 p.m. Semifinal Peacock
Sat., Oct. 21 3 p.m. Semifinal Peacock
Fri., Oct. 27 3 p.m. Third Place Match Peacock
Sat., Oct. 28 3 p.m. Final Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 29 12 noon Final NBC*

A {*} symbol denotes an encore presentation.

How to Stream 2023 Rugby World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CNBC and NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Preview the 2023 Rugby World Cup

