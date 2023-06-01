How to Watch 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals Live Without Cable

Spelling is an art, and for kids from all 50 states, the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee is the canvas this week. The National Spelling Bee Finals take place Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Ion and Bounce TV. This prestigious competition invites youth from across America to show their best spelling skills live on TV, and there’s always plenty of drama and suspense in the final round! You can see every word of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

About 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

The finals will take place live from the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Fort Washington, Md. Spellers in the competition range in age from nine to 14, and nearly 80 percent – 182 contestants – are competing in their first Scripps National Spelling Bee this year.

Akash Vukoti from San Angelo, Texas, is competing in the national competition for a record sixth time. Fourteen spellers are competing in their third Scripps National Spelling Bee. Spellers hail from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and eleven qualifiers are from outside the 50 United States, representing the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

