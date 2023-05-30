How to Watch 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Live Without Cable

Most school kids around the country are itching for summer vacation, but for some the biggest week of the year starts on Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m. ET! That’s when the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee is coming to Ion and its free linear channel partner Ion Plus! Watch the best spellers around the country compete in this prestigious event to determine the finest speller in the land. You can watch the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

About 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

A total of 231 spellers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe have run the gauntlet of statewide and regional competitions to get to this stage. In addition, spellers will represent three countries outside the U.S.: the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.

Competitors will spell in four segments of competition to determine who will take home the Scripps Cup: the Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. The Preliminary and Quarterfinal rounds will air on the free ad-supported Ion Plus channel, which is available on popular free streaming platforms like The Roku Channel, Freevee, Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus and VIZIO Watchfree+. The semifinals and finals will air on Ion.

Check out the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Date Time (ET) Round Channel Tuesday, May 30 9 a.m - 7:30 p.m. Preliminaries Ion Plus Wednesday, May 31 8 a.m - 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Ion Plus 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Semifinals Ion Thursday, June 1 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Finals Ion

How to Stream 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

