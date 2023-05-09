How to Watch 2023 SEC Softball Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

Summer is just around the corner, but the student-athletes whose chosen sport is softball aren’t finished with their seasons quite yet! The SEC will hold its annual softball tournament starting Tuesday, May 9, and continuing through Saturday, May 13 on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Check for a full tournament schedule below, and see if the defending champion Arkansas Razorbacks can defend their title in one of college athletics’ powerhouse conferences with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 SEC Softball Tournament

About 2023 SEC Softball Tournament

The SEC Softball Tournament is an on-campus event. It rotates to all 13 schools with future sites set for Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028), and Ole Miss (2029). This year’s tournament will be played in Fayetteville, Ark., the home of the defending champion Razorbacks.

The tournament is a 13-team, single-elimination format, beginning on Tuesday and concluding with the championship game on Saturday. The 13 tournament teams shall be determined based on the highest percentage of wins during regular-season Conference competition. The winner of the tournament receives the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

How to Stream 2023 SEC Softball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 SEC Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services