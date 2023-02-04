 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Senior Bowl Live Online Without Cable

Matt Rainis

With college football season now over, many seniors from the class of 2023 will now be taking the first step on their potential journey to the next level of the sport. For those who wish to make it to the NFL, the “Reese’s Senior Bowl” is one of their best chances to get themselves noticed by professional scouts. If you want to get a good glimpse at these players, who could potentially be the future stars of the sport, you’ll want to check out the Senior Bowl at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, live on the NFL Network. You can watch NFL Network with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 Senior Bowl

About 2023 Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is often referred to as the first step in the NFL Draft process. It puts these young athletes in front of more scouts than they’ve ever played for in their career. Last year, over 900 NFL personnel and 900 credentialed members of the media watched the game live, taking notice and making notes of the players who impressed them in this high-stakes exhibition game.

With last year’s game producing a record-breaking 106 draft picks, making up over 40% of the total pool of athletes, it’s clear that this chance to impress these scouts and coaches can be vital.

With this year’s game set to feature such exciting prospects as Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, and Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika, among many more, it’s sure to be an exciting and enlightening game of football.

Can you watch 2023 Senior Bowl for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NFL Network as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 Senior Bowl with a free trial of fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Senior Bowl?

You can watch NFL Network on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Senior Bowl Trailer

