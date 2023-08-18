How to Watch 2023 Serie A Soccer Live for Free Without Cable
The top flight of Italian soccer, Serie A, returns for the 2023 season on the CBS family of networks, including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Every Serie A match this season will stream live on Paramount+, with select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free 24-hour soccer streaming channel. American soccer fans can rejoice, as top Yank Christian Pulisic is now a member of AC Milan. The Serie A season kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 19, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 3 on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus and a subscription to Paramount+.
How to Watch Serie A Soccer in 2023
- When: Aug. 19 - Sept. 3
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus and a subscription to Paramount+.
How Do I Watch CBS Sports Golazo Network?
CBS Sports Golazo Network is a 24/7 soccer live TV channel on Paramount+. You can watch it on your PC or Mac by clicking here, or by opening your Paramount+ app, tapping “Live TV” and scrolling to CBS Sports Golazo Network.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Serie A Soccer?
Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
2023 Serie A Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Channels
|Aug. 19
|Frosinone vs. Napoli
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
|Aug. 19
|Empoli vs. Hellas Verona
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 19
|Inter vs. Monza
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
|Aug. 19
|Genoa vs. Fiorentina
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 20
|Sassuolo vs. Atalanta
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 20
|Roma vs. Salernitana
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 20
|Udinese vs. Juventus
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 20
|Lecce vs. Lazio
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 21
|Torino vs. Cagliari
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 21
|Bologna vs. AC Milan
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 26
|Frosinone vs. Atalanta
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 26
|Monza vs. Empoli
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 26
|AC Milan vs. Torino
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 26
|Hellas Verona vs. Roma
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
|Aug. 27
|Fiorentina vs. Lecce
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 27
|Juventus vs. Bologna
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 27
|Lazio vs. Genoa
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 27
|Napoli vs. Sassuolo
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Aug. 28
|Salernitana vs. Udinese
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Aug. 28
|Cagliari vs. Inter
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Sept. 1
|Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sept. 1
|Roma vs. AC Milan
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sept. 2
|Bologna vs. Cagliari
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sept. 2
|Udinese vs. Frosinone
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sept. 2
|Atalanta vs. Monza
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sept. 2
|Napoli vs. Lazio
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Sept. 3
|Inter vs. Fiorentina
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
|Sept. 3
|Torino vs. Genoa
|12:30 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Sept. 3
|Empoli vs. Juventus
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Sept. 3
|Lecce vs. Salernitana
|2:45 p.m.
|Paramount+
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial