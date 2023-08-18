 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus CBS Sports Network

How to Watch 2023 Serie A Soccer Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The top flight of Italian soccer, Serie A, returns for the 2023 season on the CBS family of networks, including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Every Serie A match this season will stream live on Paramount+, with select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free 24-hour soccer streaming channel. American soccer fans can rejoice, as top Yank Christian Pulisic is now a member of AC Milan. The Serie A season kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 19, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 3 on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus and a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch Serie A Soccer in 2023

How Do I Watch CBS Sports Golazo Network?

CBS Sports Golazo Network is a 24/7 soccer live TV channel on Paramount+. You can watch it on your PC or Mac by clicking here, or by opening your Paramount+ app, tapping “Live TV” and scrolling to CBS Sports Golazo Network.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Serie A Soccer?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Serie A Schedule

Date Match Time Channels
Aug. 19 Frosinone vs. Napoli 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
Aug. 19 Empoli vs. Hellas Verona 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 19 Inter vs. Monza 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
Aug. 19 Genoa vs. Fiorentina 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 20 Sassuolo vs. Atalanta 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 20 Roma vs. Salernitana 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 20 Udinese vs. Juventus 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 20 Lecce vs. Lazio 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 21 Torino vs. Cagliari 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 21 Bologna vs. AC Milan 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 26 Frosinone vs. Atalanta 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 26 Monza vs. Empoli 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 26 AC Milan vs. Torino 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 26 Hellas Verona vs. Roma 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
Aug. 27 Fiorentina vs. Lecce 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 27 Juventus vs. Bologna 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 27 Lazio vs. Genoa 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 27 Napoli vs. Sassuolo 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Aug. 28 Salernitana vs. Udinese 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Aug. 28 Cagliari vs. Inter 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Sept. 1 Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Sept. 1 Roma vs. AC Milan 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
Sept. 2 Bologna vs. Cagliari 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Sept. 2 Udinese vs. Frosinone 12:30 p.m. Paramount+
Sept. 2 Atalanta vs. Monza 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
Sept. 2 Napoli vs. Lazio 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Sept. 3 Inter vs. Fiorentina 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
Sept. 3 Torino vs. Genoa 12:30 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Sept. 3 Empoli vs. Juventus 2:45 p.m. Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Sept. 3 Lecce vs. Salernitana 2:45 p.m. Paramount+
  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Everything about the 20 Serie A clubs | Season Preview | Serie A 2023/24

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.