How to Watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup tournament is set to kick off on Thursday, Feb. 16. The invitational tournament this year features Women’s National Teams from the United States, Japan, Brazil, and Canada, each playing the others in a round-robin style tournament. It’s an excellent chance for the players to warm up before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and to positively impact the lives of girls and women in sports. There are several ways to watch the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, but the best is with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup

About 2023 SheBelieves Cup

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup will be held from February 16-22 as Brazil, Canada, and Japan join the USWNT for the four-team international tournament. The tournament is part of U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls in sports and beyond.

The SheBelieves initiative was inspired by the run-up to the 2015 Women’s World Cup and has evolved into a special bond between U.S. Soccer and its fans, taking a powerful message of empowerment and that of believing in yourself into communities across the nation.

Check out a full schedule of where to watch every game of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup below.

How to Watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup For Free

The best way to watch the entire SheBelieves Cup free is with a seven-day free trial to HBO Max, which will carry every match of the tournament.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

How to Stream 2023 SheBelieves Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.

