Jobs
Universo TNT
HBO Max Peacock

How to Watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup tournament is set to kick off on Thursday, Feb. 16. The invitational tournament this year features Women’s National Teams from the United States, Japan, Brazil, and Canada, each playing the others in a round-robin style tournament. It’s an excellent chance for the players to warm up before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and to positively impact the lives of girls and women in sports. There are several ways to watch the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, but the best is with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup

About 2023 SheBelieves Cup

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup will be held from February 16-22 as Brazil, Canada, and Japan join the USWNT for the four-team international tournament. The tournament is part of U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls in sports and beyond.

The SheBelieves initiative was inspired by the run-up to the 2015 Women’s World Cup and has evolved into a special bond between U.S. Soccer and its fans, taking a powerful message of empowerment and that of believing in yourself into communities across the nation.

Check out a full schedule of where to watch every game of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup below.

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Thursday, Feb. 16 4 p.m Japan vs. Brazil HBO Max, Universo
7 p.m. USA vs. Canada HBO Max, Peacock, Universo
Sunday, Feb. 19 3:30 p.m. USA vs. Japan HBO Max, Peacock, TNT, Universo
6:30 p.m. Brazil vs. Canada HBO Max, Universo
Wednesday, Feb. 22 4:00 p.m. Canada vs. Japan HBO Max, Universo
7 p.m. USA vs. Brazil HBO Max, Peacock, TNT, Universo

How to Watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup For Free

The best way to watch the entire SheBelieves Cup free is with a seven-day free trial to HBO Max, which will carry every match of the tournament.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

How to Stream 2023 SheBelieves Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 SheBelieves Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Universo≥ $109.99^
$5		--^
$6
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: Universo

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: Universo and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Universo and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Universo + 25 Top Cable Channels

Preview the Roster of the USWNT for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

