How to Watch 2023 Slamball Season Live Without Cable

David Satin

Slamball is returning to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+! The 2023 Slamball season begins Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m., and continues all the way through Aug. 17! Slamball integrates elements of basketball and hockey, and its playing surface is a combination of a hard surface and trampolines. It’s a high-flying game that’s full of exciting thrills and nasty spills, and you can watch the season with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Slamball Season

About 2023 Slamball Season

Eight teams will compete for the 2023 Slamball title: the Gryphons, the Mob, the Ozone, the Rumble, the Lava, the Slashers, the Wrath and the Buzzsaw. The game is played four-on-four, with four five-minute quarters. The game is a lot like basketball, with hoops, dunks and three-point shots. But players are allowed to be much more physical, and the area under the basket has seen its traditional hard wood replaced with trampolines for more aerial acrobatics.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Slamball season below!

Date Event Time (ET) Platform
Friday, July 21 SlamBall Opening Night 7 p.m. ESPN
SlamBall 9:30 p.m. ESPN+
Saturday, July 22 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday, July 23 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
Thursday, July 27 SlamBall 8:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 11 p.m. ESPN
Friday, July 28 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Saturday, July 29 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday, July 30 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
Thursday, Aug. 3 SlamBall 8:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 11 p.m. ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 4 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Saturday, Aug. 5 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday, Aug. 6 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
Thursday, Aug. 10 SlamBall 8:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 11 p.m. ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 11 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Saturday, Aug. 12 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+
Sunday, Aug. 13 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+
SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+
Tuesday, Aug. 15 SlamBall Playoffs TBD ESPN+
Thursday, Aug. 17 SlamBall Championship Game 11 p.m. ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 Slamball Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Slamball Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN2---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch a Promo for 2023 Slamball Season

