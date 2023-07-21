How to Watch 2023 Slamball Season Live Without Cable
Slamball is returning to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+! The 2023 Slamball season begins Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m., and continues all the way through Aug. 17! Slamball integrates elements of basketball and hockey, and its playing surface is a combination of a hard surface and trampolines. It’s a high-flying game that’s full of exciting thrills and nasty spills, and you can watch the season with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 Slamball Season
- When Starts Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
About 2023 Slamball Season
Eight teams will compete for the 2023 Slamball title: the Gryphons, the Mob, the Ozone, the Rumble, the Lava, the Slashers, the Wrath and the Buzzsaw. The game is played four-on-four, with four five-minute quarters. The game is a lot like basketball, with hoops, dunks and three-point shots. But players are allowed to be much more physical, and the area under the basket has seen its traditional hard wood replaced with trampolines for more aerial acrobatics.
Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Slamball season below!
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Friday, July 21
|SlamBall Opening Night
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|SlamBall
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Saturday, July 22
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sunday, July 23
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thursday, July 27
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Friday, July 28
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Saturday, July 29
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sunday, July 30
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thursday, Aug. 3
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Friday, Aug. 4
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Friday, Aug. 11
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
|SlamBall Playoffs
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Thursday, Aug. 17
|SlamBall Championship Game
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
How to Stream 2023 Slamball Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Slamball Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•