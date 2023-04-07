How to Watch 2023 Spring College Football Games Live Without Cable

Spring is in the air! That means it’s time to dust off those sunglasses, put away the heavy winter coats and…get ready for some football? That’s right! Over 40 programs from the Power Five conferences have announced their spring football game schedules, giving fans their first glimpse at what the team will look like this fall via intra-squad games starting Saturday, April 8. Check below for a full schedule of each conference’s spring games, and watch as many as you want with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Stream: Various college sports channels, check below

What is the 2023 ACC Spring Football Schedule?

The ACC kicks off spring football this year, and as usual, will have some powerhouses looking to get back into the playoff conversation. The conference is currently led by Clemson, who went 11-3 in 2022. Florida State also brought home double-digit wins last year, and third-place Louisville wasn’t far behind at 8-5.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL Saturday, April 8 1 p.m. NC State ACC Network Extra Friday, April 14 7:30 p.m. Miami (FL) ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 11 a.m. Boston College ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Clemson ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Georgia Tech ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Pitt ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Virginia ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Wake Forest ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 3 p.m. North Carolina ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 3 p.m. Virginia Tech ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 15 4 p.m. Florida State ACC Network Extra Friday, April 21 7 p.m. Syracuse ACC Network Extra Friday, April 21 7 p.m. Louisville ACC Network Extra Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Duke ACC Network Extra

What is the 2023 Big Ten Spring Football Schedule?

Next up is the Big Ten, which boasts powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Wolverines got their spring game out of the way early on April 1, but the rest of the conference has still yet to hit the field for the season. Schools like Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin are well-known for turning out hulking and powerful offensive linemen.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. Indiana Big Ten Network Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. Ohio State Big Ten Network Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Michigan State Big Ten Network Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Penn State Big Ten Network Thursday, April 20 8:30 p.m. Illinois Big Ten Network Saturday, April 22 TBD Iowa Big Ten Network Saturday, April 22 TBD Northwestern Big Ten Network Saturday, April 22 TBD Purdue Big Ten Network Saturday, April 22 12 p.m. Minnesota Big Ten Network Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. Nebraska Big Ten Network Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. Wisconsin Big Ten Network Saturday, April 29 12 p.m. Maryland Big Ten Network Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. Rutgers Big Ten Network

What is the 2023 Big 12 Spring Football Schedule?

Much of the intrigue in the Big 12 this year will be centered on Texas Longhorns recruit Arch Manning. This latest descendant of the quarterback clan might be the best to ever play the game, but only time will tell. Last year’s CFP participant TCU will have plenty to say about where the hype in the conference truly belongs. Oklahoma State does not have a spring game scheduled this year.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL Friday, April 7 7:30 p.m. Houston — Friday, April 7 8 p.m. Kansas — Friday, April 14 6:30 p.m. UCF — Friday, April 14 8 p.m. TCU — Saturday, April 15 — Kansas State — Saturday, April 15 — Cincinnati — Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Texas Longhorn Network Saturday, April 22 12 p.m. Iowa State — Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Baylor ESPN+ Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Texas Tech ESPN+ Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. West Virginia ESPN+ Saturday, April 22 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma ESPN+

What is the 2023 Pac-12 Spring Football Schedule?

This is UCLA (who does not have a spring football game scheduled) and USC’s last fall in the Pac-12 before they move to the Big Ten in 2024. But many eyes will be on the Colorado Buffaloes and their new coach Deion Sanders this season, as he tries to lead the team back to former glory.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL Saturday, April 15 — Arizona State — Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. USC Pac-12 Network Saturday, April 15 5 p.m. Cal Pac-12 Network Saturday, April 15 5:30 p.m. Arizona — Saturday, April 22 — Stanford — Saturday, April 22 — Utah — Saturday, April 22 — Washington State — Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. Colorado ESPN Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. Oregon State Pac-12 Network Saturday, April 29 4 p.m. Oregon Pac-12 Network

What is the 2023 SEC Spring Football Schedule?

The true powerhouse conference of the NCAA has been and will continue to be the SEC. With perennial contenders like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, and many other blue-blood programs, most of the nation’s attention will be focused on this conference come the fall. Kentucky does not have a spring training game scheduled; Missouri held its contest on March 18.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL Saturday, April 8 2 p.m. Auburn SEC Network+ Saturday, April 8 6 p.m. Vanderbilt SEC Network+ Thursday April 13 7:30 p.m. Florida SEC Network+ Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Mississippi State SEC Network+ Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Arkansas SEC Network+ Saturday, April 15 2:30 p.m. Tennessee SEC Network+ Saturday, April 15 3 p.m. Mississippi SEC Network+ Saturday, April 15 4 p.m. Georgia ESPN2 Saturday, April 15 4 p.m. Texas A&M SEC Network+ Saturday, April 15 7 p.m. South Carolina SEC Network+ Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. LSU SEC Network+ Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. Alabama SEC Network+

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Spring Football Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

