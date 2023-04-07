 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Pac-12 Network SEC Network+ ESPN+ ESPN2 Longhorn Network BYUtv Big Ten Network ACC Network Extra

How to Watch 2023 Spring College Football Games Live Without Cable

David Satin

Spring is in the air! That means it’s time to dust off those sunglasses, put away the heavy winter coats and…get ready for some football? That’s right! Over 40 programs from the Power Five conferences have announced their spring football game schedules, giving fans their first glimpse at what the team will look like this fall via intra-squad games starting Saturday, April 8. Check below for a full schedule of each conference’s spring games, and watch as many as you want with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Spring Football Games

About 2023 Spring Football Games

What is the 2023 ACC Spring Football Schedule?

The ACC kicks off spring football this year, and as usual, will have some powerhouses looking to get back into the playoff conversation. The conference is currently led by Clemson, who went 11-3 in 2022. Florida State also brought home double-digit wins last year, and third-place Louisville wasn’t far behind at 8-5.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL
Saturday, April 8 1 p.m. NC State ACC Network Extra
Friday, April 14 7:30 p.m. Miami (FL) ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 11 a.m. Boston College ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Clemson ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Georgia Tech ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Pitt ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Virginia ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Wake Forest ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 3 p.m. North Carolina ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 3 p.m. Virginia Tech ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 15 4 p.m. Florida State ACC Network Extra
Friday, April 21 7 p.m. Syracuse ACC Network Extra
Friday, April 21 7 p.m. Louisville ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Duke ACC Network Extra

What is the 2023 Big Ten Spring Football Schedule?

Next up is the Big Ten, which boasts powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Wolverines got their spring game out of the way early on April 1, but the rest of the conference has still yet to hit the field for the season. Schools like Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin are well-known for turning out hulking and powerful offensive linemen.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL
Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. Indiana Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. Ohio State Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Michigan State Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Penn State Big Ten Network
Thursday, April 20 8:30 p.m. Illinois Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 22 TBD Iowa Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 22 TBD Northwestern Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 22 TBD Purdue Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 22 12 p.m. Minnesota Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. Nebraska Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. Wisconsin Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 29 12 p.m. Maryland Big Ten Network
Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. Rutgers Big Ten Network

What is the 2023 Big 12 Spring Football Schedule?

Much of the intrigue in the Big 12 this year will be centered on Texas Longhorns recruit Arch Manning. This latest descendant of the quarterback clan might be the best to ever play the game, but only time will tell. Last year’s CFP participant TCU will have plenty to say about where the hype in the conference truly belongs. Oklahoma State does not have a spring game scheduled this year.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL
Friday, April 7 7:30 p.m. Houston
Friday, April 7 8 p.m. Kansas
Friday, April 14 6:30 p.m. UCF
Friday, April 14 8 p.m. TCU
Saturday, April 15 Kansas State
Saturday, April 15 Cincinnati
Saturday, April 15 2 p.m. Texas Longhorn Network
Saturday, April 22 12 p.m. Iowa State
Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Baylor ESPN+
Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. Texas Tech ESPN+
Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. West Virginia ESPN+
Saturday, April 22 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma ESPN+

What is the 2023 Pac-12 Spring Football Schedule?

This is UCLA (who does not have a spring football game scheduled) and USC’s last fall in the Pac-12 before they move to the Big Ten in 2024. But many eyes will be on the Colorado Buffaloes and their new coach Deion Sanders this season, as he tries to lead the team back to former glory.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL
Saturday, April 15 Arizona State
Saturday, April 15 12 p.m. USC Pac-12 Network
Saturday, April 15 5 p.m. Cal Pac-12 Network
Saturday, April 15 5:30 p.m. Arizona
Saturday, April 22 Stanford
Saturday, April 22 Utah
Saturday, April 22 Washington State
Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. Colorado ESPN
Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. Oregon State Pac-12 Network
Saturday, April 29 4 p.m. Oregon Pac-12 Network

What is the 2023 SEC Spring Football Schedule?

The true powerhouse conference of the NCAA has been and will continue to be the SEC. With perennial contenders like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, and many other blue-blood programs, most of the nation’s attention will be focused on this conference come the fall. Kentucky does not have a spring training game scheduled; Missouri held its contest on March 18.

DATE TIME (ET) TEAM CHANNEL
Saturday, April 8 2 p.m. Auburn SEC Network+
Saturday, April 8 6 p.m. Vanderbilt SEC Network+
Thursday April 13 7:30 p.m. Florida SEC Network+
Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Mississippi State SEC Network+
Saturday, April 15 1 p.m. Arkansas SEC Network+
Saturday, April 15 2:30 p.m. Tennessee SEC Network+
Saturday, April 15 3 p.m. Mississippi SEC Network+
Saturday, April 15 4 p.m. Georgia ESPN2
Saturday, April 15 4 p.m. Texas A&M SEC Network+
Saturday, April 15 7 p.m. South Carolina SEC Network+
Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. LSU SEC Network+
Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. Alabama SEC Network+

How to Stream 2023 Spring Football Games on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Spring Football Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
Pac-12 Network-^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		--
SEC Network+≥ $99.99-^
$11		--
ESPN2---
ESPN+-------
Longhorn Network----^
$11		---
BYUtv--------
Big Ten Network≥ $99.99--^
$11		-
ACC Network Extra---^
$11		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network, SEC Network+, Longhorn Network, Big Ten Network, and ACC Network Extra

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+, ESPN2, Big Ten Network, and ACC Network Extra + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: SEC Network+, ESPN2, and Big Ten Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: SEC Network+, ESPN2, Big Ten Network, and ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: SEC Network+, ESPN2, and Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch First Half Highlights of Michigan's Spring Football Game

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.