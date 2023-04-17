How to Watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Without Cable

The long, sometimes arduous NHL regular season is over, and now the playoffs are set to begin! This year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs start Monday, April 17 on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS and TNT. There are several eyebrow-raising squads in the postseason this year, from last year’s Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche to the Boston Bruins, who broke NHL records for points scored and games won this season. You can watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

There are 16 teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences vying for Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2023. Coverage of games will be split between Disney and Turner Networks, much like in previous years. One Conference Finals series will appear on each of the two groups of channels, but this year’s Stanley Cup Final series will be exclusively on TNT.

Although Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, it does carry ESPN3 and all the other channels you’ll need to see this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs on its Orange Package. ESPN3 will simulcast all NHL Playoff games on ABC.

Check out a full schedule of the first week of the playoffs below! Games set for after these dates are still subject to change, depending on the teams playing and the series standings at the end of that time.

NHL Playoff Schedule for Monday, April 17

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 7 p.m. Game 1 Hurricanes vs. Islanders ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Game 1 Bruins vs. Panthers ESPN 9:30 p.m. Game 1 Stars vs. Wild ESPN2 10 p.m. Game 1 Oilers vs. Kings ESPN

NHL Playoff Schedule for Tuesday, April 18

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 7 p.m. Game 1 Devils vs. Rangers TBS 7:30 p.m. Game 1 Maple Leafs vs. Lightning ESPN 9:30 p.m. Game 1 Golden Knights vs. Jets ESPN2 10 p.m. Game 1 Avalanche vs. Kraken ESPN

NHL Playoff Schedule for Wednesday, April 19

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 7 p.m. Game 2 Hurricanes vs. Islanders ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Game 2 Bruins vs. Panthers ESPN 9:30 p.m. Game 2 Stars vs. Wild ESPN2 10 p.m. Game 2 Oilers vs. Kings ESPN

NHL Playoff Schedule for Thursday, April 20

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 7 p.m. Game 2 Maple Leafs vs. Lightning ESPN 7:30 p.m. Game 2 Devils vs. Rangers TBS 9:30 p.m. Game 2 Avalanche vs. Kraken ESPN 10 p.m. Game 2 Golden Knights vs. Jets ESPN2

NHL Playoff Schedule for Friday, April 21

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 7 p.m. Game 3 Islanders vs. Hurricanes TBS 7:30 p.m. Game 3 Panthers vs. Bruins TNT 9:30 p.m. Game 3 Wild vs. Stars TBS 10 p.m. Game 3 Kings vs. Oilers TNT

NHL Playoff Schedule for Saturday, April 22

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 4 p.m. Game 3 Jets vs. Golden Knights TBS 7 p.m. Game 3 Lightning vs. Maple Leafs TBS 8 p.m. Game 3 Rangers vs. Devils ABC 10 p.m. Game 3 Kraken vs. Avalanche TBS

NHL Playoff Schedule for Sunday, April 23

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 1 p.m. Game 4 Islanders vs. Hurricanes TNT 3:30 p.m. Game 4 Panthers vs. Bruins TNT 6:30 p.m. Game 4 Wild vs. Stars TBS 9 p.m. Game 4 Kings vs. Oilers ESPN

NHL Playoff Schedule for Monday, April 24

Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Channel 7 p.m. Game 4 Rangers vs. Devils ESPN 7:30 p.m. Game 4 Lightning vs. Maple Leafs TBS 9:30 p.m. Game 4 Jets vs. Golden Knights ESPN 10 p.m. Game 4 Kraken vs. Avalanche TBS

How to Stream 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo.

All Live TV Streaming Services