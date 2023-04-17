How to Watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Without Cable
The long, sometimes arduous NHL regular season is over, and now the playoffs are set to begin! This year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs start Monday, April 17 on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS and TNT. There are several eyebrow-raising squads in the postseason this year, from last year’s Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche to the Boston Bruins, who broke NHL records for points scored and games won this season. You can watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
- When: Starts Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, and TNT
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
There are 16 teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences vying for Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2023. Coverage of games will be split between Disney and Turner Networks, much like in previous years. One Conference Finals series will appear on each of the two groups of channels, but this year’s Stanley Cup Final series will be exclusively on TNT.
Although Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, it does carry ESPN3 and all the other channels you’ll need to see this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs on its Orange Package. ESPN3 will simulcast all NHL Playoff games on ABC.
Check out a full schedule of the first week of the playoffs below! Games set for after these dates are still subject to change, depending on the teams playing and the series standings at the end of that time.
NHL Playoff Schedule for Monday, April 17
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|7 p.m.
|Game 1
|Hurricanes vs. Islanders
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 1
|Bruins vs. Panthers
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 1
|Stars vs. Wild
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Game 1
|Oilers vs. Kings
|ESPN
NHL Playoff Schedule for Tuesday, April 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|7 p.m.
|Game 1
|Devils vs. Rangers
|TBS
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 1
|Maple Leafs vs. Lightning
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 1
|Golden Knights vs. Jets
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Game 1
|Avalanche vs. Kraken
|ESPN
NHL Playoff Schedule for Wednesday, April 19
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|7 p.m.
|Game 2
|Hurricanes vs. Islanders
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 2
|Bruins vs. Panthers
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 2
|Stars vs. Wild
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Game 2
|Oilers vs. Kings
|ESPN
NHL Playoff Schedule for Thursday, April 20
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|7 p.m.
|Game 2
|Maple Leafs vs. Lightning
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 2
|Devils vs. Rangers
|TBS
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 2
|Avalanche vs. Kraken
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Game 2
|Golden Knights vs. Jets
|ESPN2
NHL Playoff Schedule for Friday, April 21
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|7 p.m.
|Game 3
|Islanders vs. Hurricanes
|TBS
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 3
|Panthers vs. Bruins
|TNT
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 3
|Wild vs. Stars
|TBS
|10 p.m.
|Game 3
|Kings vs. Oilers
|TNT
NHL Playoff Schedule for Saturday, April 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|Jets vs. Golden Knights
|TBS
|7 p.m.
|Game 3
|Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
|TBS
|8 p.m.
|Game 3
|Rangers vs. Devils
|ABC
|10 p.m.
|Game 3
|Kraken vs. Avalanche
|TBS
NHL Playoff Schedule for Sunday, April 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|1 p.m.
|Game 4
|Islanders vs. Hurricanes
|TNT
|3:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|Panthers vs. Bruins
|TNT
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|Wild vs. Stars
|TBS
|9 p.m.
|Game 4
|Kings vs. Oilers
|ESPN
NHL Playoff Schedule for Monday, April 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Matchup
|TV Channel
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|Rangers vs. Devils
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
|TBS
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|Jets vs. Golden Knights
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|Kraken vs. Avalanche
|TBS
How to Stream 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•