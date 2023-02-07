How to Watch 2023 State of the Union Address Live For Free Without Cable

Every year, the United States Constitution mandates the president must give an address in which they outline the state of the Union, and what policy initiatives they think will put the country on its best foot moving forward. This year’s State of the Union address will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7 across all the major broadcast channels. After the address is completed, the Republican response to the speech will follow. You can watch this year’s State of the Union address with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 State of the Union

About 2023 State of the Union

The State of the Union address is typically one of the most-televised events of the year, appearing simultaneously on every major broadcast network. This year will be no different, and President Biden will begin his speech at or around 9:00 p.m. ET. The Republican response will be given by Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders immediately following the speech’s conclusion.

There are several options for cord-cutters to watch the speech if they don’t have an antenna handy. Every major live TV streaming service will offer the speech on at least one channel, and there are options to watch via subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services.

Broadcast Channels That Will Carry the 2023 State of the Union Adress

Cable Channels That Will Carry the 2023 State of the Union Address

Subscription Streaming Services That Will Carry the 2023 State of the Union Address

Paramount+ (only available on Premium Tier via live stream of CBS)

(only available on Premium Tier via live stream of CBS) Peacock (only available on Premium Plus Tier via live stream of NBC)

How to Stream 2023 State of the Union on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch 2023 State of the Union using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo, and Paramount Plus.

