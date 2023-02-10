How to Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Ultra-High-Definition 4K

The holidays are over, but NFL fans have one last big day to celebrate this year before settling into the doldrums of the offseason. Super Bowl LVII takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX, when the No. 1 seeds from both the AFC and the NFC will meet to decide who will become world champions.

If you’re hoping to watch Eagles-Chiefs in the highest resolution, possible, good news! FOX has confirmed the game will be made available in ultra-high-definition 4K! There are several live TV streaming services that will allow you to watch the big game in 4K, so check below to see which is right for you.

Can You Watch Super Bowl LVII in 4K on fuboTV?

The biggest sports fanatics out there should strongly consider a fuboTV subscription. The service offers select content in 4K on its Elite and Premier plans, with no extra add-on required. The Elite plan offers at least 178 channels, and potentially more depending on which market you live in.

Fubo offers some of the most comprehensive live sports coverage available. Customers in all markets get access to staples like ESPN, USA Network, and FS1. fuboTV also carries premium cable sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most live streaming platforms).

There are a wide variety of regional sports networks (RSNs) available on Fubo, and the service offers at least one such network to 98% of its viewers. That does come with an additional fee, however; fuboTV users with one RSN in their market pay an extra $11 per month, while users with two or more are charged an extra $14 per month.

The good news is, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, which means you can watch the Super Bowl in 4K on the service for free!

Cost for 4K Streaming : $96.98+

: $96.98+ Number of Channels : 178+

: 178+ Free Trial?: Yes

Can You Watch Super Bowl LVII in 4K on FOX Sports App?

Users who don’t want to subscribe to a live TV streamer can still watch Super Bowl LVII in 4K. The Fox Sports app will carry a live stream of the big game for free in UHD 4K, and TV Everywhere credentials will not be required to watch! So, this means that anybody can watch the game, regardless of whether or not they subscribe to a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming provider.

Can You Watch Super Bowl LVII in 4K on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a superb choice for viewers who want general entertainment as well as the ability to watch Super Bowl LVII in 4K. A subscription costs $64.99 per month, and the 4K add-on is an additional $19.99 monthly.

In addition to FOX, YouTube TV subscribers will get access to over 60 channels, including news from CNN, entertainment from AMC and the Paramount Network, and live sports from ESPN, FS1, and more. The service offers new users a free trial of up to 14 days, so you’ll be able to catch the Super Bowl in 4K for free!

Cost for 4K Streaming : $84.99 per month

: $84.99 per month Number of Channels : 60+

: 60+ Free Trial?: Yes

Will the Super Bowl Be Streamed in 4K on Tubi?

A rep from Tubi also confirmed to The Streamable that FOX’s free ad-supported streaming service Tubi will not stream the Super Bowl live. There is no word on if the service will make the game available on-demand after it airs on FOX, but the company has made similar moves in the past. 4K replays of World Cup matches were put on Tubi after they aired live on FOX in 2022.