How to Watch 2023 Tennessee High School Basketball State Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Mike Nelson

Tennessee’s high school hoops season is prepping for their final games. The four boys’ championship games of the 2022-23 school year will be held on March 18, 2023 and broadcast across the state. The games will be played from MTSU’s Murphy Center — where the championships have been held since 1973 — and you will be able to watch all of the action with DIRECTV STREAM. Live coverage will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and you can watch all four games for free with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 TSSAA BlueCross Basketball Championship Games

About 2023 Tennessee High School Basketball State Championship Games

Telecasts of the state championship games are produced by the NFHS Network and distributed over a state-wide network of stations. This means that depending on where you live, it may be on your local [CW] affiliate or your local NBC station. But luckily, major live tv streaming services carry those stations.

Check out the full schedule of the tournament below. Although the matchups won’t be set until the semifinals are completed, preliminary times and broadcast channels have been set.

Game Time (ET) Teams
1A Championship 4:00 p.m. TBA
2A Championship 6:30 p.m. TBA
3A Championship 11:00 a.m. TBA
4A Championship 1:30 p.m. TBA

How to Stream 2023 Tennessee Boys Basketball Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are four major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming of local channels. Check the options below. All of these will allow you to watch 2023 TSSAA BlueCross High School Basketball Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

WCYB (Upper East Tri-Cities TN-VA)

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
NBC - - *

WVLT (Knoxville)

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
NBC - - *

WFLI (Chattanooga)

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
The CW * * - - -

WUXP (Nashville)

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
MyNetworkTV * * - - -

WMC (Memphis)

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
NBC - - *
