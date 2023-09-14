How to Watch 2023 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Premiere, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live for Free Without Cable
Fly, Eagles, Fly, or Skol, Vikings? That’s the question NFL fans must ask themselves for the very first “Thursday Night Football” game of the season, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The game will see the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles, in a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from 2022 that no football fan will want to miss. You can see the game with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
How to Watch 2023 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Opener, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- When: Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV: Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About 2023 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Opener, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles began their defense of their 2022 conference championship by defeating the New England Patriots 25-20. Now, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of the Eagles get to come home to what will surely be a raucous crowd, already 1-0 and looking to add more victories to their belt so as to improve their eventual playoff positioning.
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings lost 20-17 to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Vikings were an unbelievable 11-0 in one-score games in 2022, a stat that was always marked for regression to the norm, but the team was clearly hoping it would continue that streak in Week 1. Now, it rolls into this contest against the Eagles with less-than-ideal momentum, but Vikings fans know that Justin Jefferson and new rookie receiver Jordan Addison can turn it on at any time.
Can You Stream 2023 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Opener, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles for Free?
Yes! Prime Video offers new customers one of the most generous free trials available: 30 days to enjoy “TNF” and its streaming library for free.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Opener, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Prime Video?
Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.