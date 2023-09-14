How to Watch 2023 ‘Thursday Night Football’ Premiere, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live for Free Without Cable

Fly, Eagles, Fly, or Skol, Vikings? That’s the question NFL fans must ask themselves for the very first “Thursday Night Football” game of the season, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The game will see the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles, in a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from 2022 that no football fan will want to miss. You can see the game with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

The Philadelphia Eagles began their defense of their 2022 conference championship by defeating the New England Patriots 25-20. Now, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of the Eagles get to come home to what will surely be a raucous crowd, already 1-0 and looking to add more victories to their belt so as to improve their eventual playoff positioning.

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings lost 20-17 to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Vikings were an unbelievable 11-0 in one-score games in 2022, a stat that was always marked for regression to the norm, but the team was clearly hoping it would continue that streak in Week 1. Now, it rolls into this contest against the Eagles with less-than-ideal momentum, but Vikings fans know that Justin Jefferson and new rookie receiver Jordan Addison can turn it on at any time.

