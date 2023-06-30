How to Watch 2023 Tour de France Live Without Cable

The 110th Tour de France will wind its way through the French countryside beginning Saturday, July 1 at 6 a.m. ET on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. All 21 stages of the race will be televised, and Peacock will carry live start-to-finish coverage of each stage. Watch as your favorite cyclists compete in the world’s most prestigious cycling race with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Tour de France

Peacock will offer comprehensive coverage of every stage of the 2023 Tour de France live. Click here to sign up for Peacock today.

About 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France will begin in Bilbao, Spain, and conclude 2,115 miles later in the heart of Paris. Cyclists who are expected to compete for the coveted yellow winner’s jersey include defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and two-time champion and 2022 runner-up Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia, who was this year’s Paris-Nice winner. The race also awards a Green jersey for winning points classification contests, and contenders for the jersey include Fabio Jakobsen, Caleb Ewan, Jasper Philipsen — who was champion of two stages in the 2022 race — Peter Sagan, a seven-time Tour de France points classification winner.

Check out the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Tour de France below

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform Sat., July 1 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao / Bilbao (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao / Bilbao (LIVE) Peacock, NBC Sun., July 2 2 a.m. Stage 1: Bilbao / Bilbao (encore) USA Network 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:05 a.m. Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz / Saint-Sébastien (LIVE) Peacock Mon., July 3 2 a.m. Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz / Saint-Sébastien (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:50 a.m. Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano / Bayonne (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano / Bayonne (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 4 2 a.m. Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano / Bayonne (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 4: Dax / Nogaro (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 4: Dax / Nogaro (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 5 2 a.m. Stage 4: Dax / Nogaro (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 5: Pau / Laruns (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 5: Pau / Laruns (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 6 2 a.m. Stage 5: Pau / Laruns (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes / Cauterets-Cambasque (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes / Cauterets-Cambasque (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Fri., July 7 2 a.m. Stage 6: Tarbes / Cauterets-Cambasque (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan / Bordeaux (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan / Bordeaux (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 8 2 a.m. Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan / Bordeaux (encore) USA Network 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:20 a.m. Stage 8: Libourne / Limoges (LIVE) Peacock Sun., July 9 2 a.m. Stage 8: Libourne / Limoges (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:05 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat / Puy de Dôme (LIVE) Peacock Mon., July 10 2 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat / Puy de Dôme (encore) USA Network Tues., July 11 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 10: Vulcania / Issoire (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 12 2 a.m. Stage 10: Vulcania / Issoire (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand / Moulins (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 13 2 a.m. Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand / Moulins (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 12: Roanne / Belleville-en-Beaujolais (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 14 2 a.m. Stage 12: Roanne / Belleville-en-Beaujolais (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne / Grand Colombier (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 15 2 a.m. Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne / Grand Colombier (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 14: Annemasse / Morzine Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE) Peacock Sun., July 16 2 a.m. Stage 14: Annemasse / Morzine Les Portes du Soleil (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil / Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (LIVE) Peacock Mon., July 17 2 a.m. Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil / Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (encore) USA Network Tues., July 18 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:50 a.m. Stage 16: Passy / Combloux (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 19 2 a.m. Stage 16: Passy / Combloux (encore) USA Network 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:05 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc / Courchevel (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 20 2 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc / Courchevel (encore) USA Network 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:55 a.m. Stage 18: Moûtiers / Bourg-En-Bresse (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 21 8 a.m. Stage 18: Moûtiers / Bourg-En-Bresse (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:05 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne / Poligny (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 22 2 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne / Poligny (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort / Le Markstein Fellering (LIVE) Peacock Sun. July 23 2 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort / Le Markstein Fellering (encore) USA Network 10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 10:10 a.m. Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) Peacock 5 p.m. Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines / Paris Champs-Élysées (encore) NBC Mon., July 24 2 a.m. Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines / Paris Champs-Élysées (encore) USA Network

How to Stream 2023 Tour de France on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Tour de France using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

