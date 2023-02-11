How to Watch 2023 Track and Field Millrose Games Live Online Without Cable

Lace up your track shoes and limber up those hamstrings, because the 2023 Milrose Games track and field competition is headed to NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Feb. 11. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET, live from The Armory in Manhattan, New York. Some of the biggest names in American track and field will be competing, and the games will feature fan-favorite events like shot put, pole vault, and the Wanamaker Mile. You can watch NBC with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 Track and Field Millrose Games

This iconic track and field meet will feature some of the premiere athletes in the United States, including Tokyo Olympians Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser, and Ajee’ Wilson.

Reigning 200m world champion and American record holder Lyles is expected to compete in the men’s 60m, where he will face an elite field including 2019 100m world champion Christian Coleman. Lyles won the 60m at last weekend’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston in a personal best time of 6.51 seconds, beating 2022 100m world bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell.

Wilson, a seven-time Millrose winner, is expected to compete in the 600m. The 2022 800m indoor world champion has not lost a race at The Armory since 2013 and extended that streak with a victory in the 1000m at the Dr. Sander Invitational in January. She won the 800m at last weekend’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in a time of 2:00.45.

Two-time shot put Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser, who won his first World Championship gold medal last summer, is expected to square off against rival and two-time world champion Joe Kovacs. Newly minted pro Abby Steiner, a member of two gold medal-winning relays at the 2022 World Championships, is set to face Tokyo Olympic 4x100m silver medalist Jenna Prandini in the 300m.

The Wanamaker Mile, the Millrose Games’ signature race, boasts yet another competitive field, headlined by reigning Wanamaker Mile champion and Commonwealth Games 1500m gold medalist Ollie Hoare (Australia) in the men’s race. Joining him are 2021 U.S. 1500m champion Cole Hocker, indoor 3000m American record holder Yared Nuguse, and European 1500m bronze medalist Mario Garcia Romo (Spain). On the women’s side, Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Laura Muir (Great Britain) and 2022 U.S. 1500m champion Sinclaire Johnson lead the field.

