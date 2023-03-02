How to Watch 2023 TYR Pro Swimming Series with Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy Live Without Cable

The 2024 Summer Olympics may be over a year away still, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to see some of your favorite athletes competing in their chosen sports. The next TYR Pro Swim series event is coming exclusively to Peacock starting Thursday, March 2. The event will feature some of the biggest names in professional swimming, like Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, and more. You can watch the event from start to finish with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Pro Swimming With Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy This Week

When: Starts Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. ET

Starts Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About Pro Swimming With Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy

This week marks the second stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series. The event takes place at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center at the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ledecky, who won three races at the first TYR Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, Tenn., in January, is expected to contest multiple events as she begins to prepare for the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July. She owns the world record in the 800m and 1500m freestyles. Murphy, who won the 200m backstroke at the 2022 World Championships, is expected to compete in the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, and 200m backstroke. He won the latter two events at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Lily King, who owns the world record in the 100m breaststroke, is expected to contest all three breaststroke events. Bobby Finke is expected to compete in the men’s 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle, both events which he won at the Tokyo Olympics. Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel and 2022 200m backstroke world bronze medalist Shaine Casas are also expected to compete this week.

Check out the schedule of the event below. Encore presentations of the meet will be available on CNBC on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.

Day Start Time (ET) Network/Service Thursday, Mar. 2 6-7:30 p.m. Peacock (Live) Friday, Mar. 3 6-7:30 p.m. Peacock (Live) Saturday, Mar. 4 2:30-4 p.m. CNBC (Encore) Sunday, Mar. 5 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC (Encore)

Can You Stream Pro Swimming With Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy For Free?

Sadly no. Peacock has offered free trials to new users in the past, but for now, the service is not offering a free trial to new or existing users.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Pro Swimming With Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.