How to Watch 2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinals, Real Madrid vs. Man City and AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals take place this week, and for true soccer fans there are some can’t-miss matchups on the table. The matches start Tuesday, May 9 on CBS and Paramount+, and feature some of Europe’s top teams clashing to determine which will advance to the finals, and which will see their season end in heartbreaking fashion. You can watch all four matches of the 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinals

All four matches of the 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals will also be available to stream with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium, which features a 24/7 livestream of local CBS affiliates.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Much like the quarterfinal round, the 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals will feature two matches, one with each club serving as the home team. Real Madrid was a defensive powerhouse during the quarterfinals, not allowing its opponent Chelsea to score in either of the matches between the two teams in that round.

Manchester City was nearly as efficient, outscoring quarterfinal opponent Bayern Munich by a total score of 4-1 over two contests. The results set the stage for what promises to be an epic semifinal matchup between the two clubs.

The other semifinal pairing will feature two regional rivals in AC Milan and Inter Milan. AC Milan downed Napoli by a collective score of 2-1 in the quarterfinals, while Inter Milan outscored Benfica 5-3 over their two games. Check out a full schedule of semifinal matches below!

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Tuesday, May 9 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Manchester City CBS, Paramount+ Wednesday, May 10 3 p.m. AC Milan vs. Inter Milan CBS, Paramount+ Tuesday, May 16 3 p.m. Inter Milan vs. AC Milan CBS, Paramount+ Wednesday, May 17 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Real Madrid CBS, Paramount+

How to Stream 2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 UEFA Champions League Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services