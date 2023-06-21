How to Watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship Live Without Cable

UEFA is all about showcasing the stars of today, as well as the next generation of European soccer players who will one day rule the scene. Those young phenoms will be on display at the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, which starts Wednesday, June 21 at 12 noon ET on CBS Sports Network and the free Golazo Network. You can watch each match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship

When: Starts Wednesday, June 21 at 12 noon ET

Starts Wednesday, June 21 at 12 noon ET TV: CBS Sports Network, Golazo Network

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship

The UEFA Under-21 Championship has undergone some format shifts in its many years, but it first began in 1978. Since 1992, the tournament has served as a qualifier for the Summer Olympics, so viewers can expect to see the winning club in France next year. Germany are the defending champions, having defeated the Polish team 1-0 in the 2021 final.

Live match coverage of the tournament begins with the group stage Wednesday, June 21, with Group A fixtures between Georgia-Portugal (12 noon ET, Golazo Network) and Belgium-Netherlands (12 noon ET, CBS Sports Network). Romania-Spain will follow live at 2:45 p.m. ET, and Ukraine-Croatia will stream on tape delay at 6 p.m. ET, on Golazo Network to cap the opening day of coverage.

Golazo Network will have live match coverage for each quarterfinal and semifinal. CBS Sports Network will provide live coverage of the July 8 final, beginning with a 30-minute pre-match show at 11:30 AM, ET, and ending with a one-hour post-match show. Users can find Golazo Network on Paramount+, or via the free streaming service Pluto TV.

{*} indicates match shown on tape delay

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform June 21 12 noon Georgia vs. Portugal CBS Sports Golazo Network June 21 12 noon Belgium vs. Netherlands CBS Sports Network June 21 2:45 p.m. Romania vs. Spain CBS Sports Golazo Network June 21 6:00 p.m. Ukraine vs. Croatia* CBS Sports Golazo Network June 22 12 noon Czech Republic vs. England CBS Sports Network June 22 12 noon Germany vs. Israel CBS Sports Golazo Network June 22 2:45 p.m. France vs. Italy CBS Sports Golazo Network June 22 6 p.m. Norway vs. Switzerland* CBS Sports Golazo Network June 24 2:45 p.m. Spain vs. Croatia CBS Sports Golazo Network June 25 1 a.m. Georgia vs. Belgium* CBS Sports Golazo Network June 25 6 a.m. Romania vs. Ukraine* CBS Sports Golazo Network June 25 9 a.m. Portugal vs. Netherlands* CBS Sports Golazo Network June 25 12 noon PM England vs. Israel CBS Sports Golazo Network June 25 2:45 p.m. Norway vs. France CBS Sports Golazo Network June 25 9 p.m. Switzerland vs. Italy * CBS Sports Golazo Network June 26 1 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Germany* CBS Sports Golazo Network June 27 12 noon Netherlands vs. Georgia CBS Sports Golazo Network June 27 12 noon Portugal vs. Belgium CBS Sports Network June 27 2:45 p.m. Croatia vs. Romania CBS Sports Golazo Network June 27 2:45 p.m. Spain vs. Ukraine CBS Sports Network June 28 12 noon England vs. Germany CBS Sports Network June 28 12 noon Israel vs. Czech Republic CBS Sports Golazo Network June 28 2:45 p.m. Switzerland vs. France CBS Sports Network June 28 2:45 p.m. Italy vs. Norway CBS Sports Golazo Network July 1 12 noon Quarterfinal: 1A vs. 2C CBS Sports Golazo Network July 1 3 p.m. Quarterfinal: 1B vs. 2D CBS Sports Golazo Network July 2 12 noon Quarterfinal: 1C vs. 2A CBS Sports Golazo Network July 2 3 PM Quarterfinal: 1D vs. 2B CBS Sports Golazo Network July 5 12 noon Semifinal: 1A/2C vs. 1C/2A CBS Sports Golazo Network July 5 3 p.m. Semifinal: 1B/2D vs. 1D/2B CBS Sports Golazo Network July 8 12 noon Final: TBD vs. TBD CBS Sports Network

