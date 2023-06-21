 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS Sports Network

How to Watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship Live Without Cable

David Satin

UEFA is all about showcasing the stars of today, as well as the next generation of European soccer players who will one day rule the scene. Those young phenoms will be on display at the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, which starts Wednesday, June 21 at 12 noon ET on CBS Sports Network and the free Golazo Network. You can watch each match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship

About 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship

The UEFA Under-21 Championship has undergone some format shifts in its many years, but it first began in 1978. Since 1992, the tournament has served as a qualifier for the Summer Olympics, so viewers can expect to see the winning club in France next year. Germany are the defending champions, having defeated the Polish team 1-0 in the 2021 final.

Live match coverage of the tournament begins with the group stage Wednesday, June 21, with Group A fixtures between Georgia-Portugal (12 noon ET, Golazo Network) and Belgium-Netherlands (12 noon ET, CBS Sports Network). Romania-Spain will follow live at 2:45 p.m. ET, and Ukraine-Croatia will stream on tape delay at 6 p.m. ET, on Golazo Network to cap the opening day of coverage.

Golazo Network will have live match coverage for each quarterfinal and semifinal. CBS Sports Network will provide live coverage of the July 8 final, beginning with a 30-minute pre-match show at 11:30 AM, ET, and ending with a one-hour post-match show. Users can find Golazo Network on Paramount+, or via the free streaming service Pluto TV.

{*} indicates match shown on tape delay

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
June 21 12 noon Georgia vs. Portugal CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 21 12 noon Belgium vs. Netherlands CBS Sports Network
June 21 2:45 p.m. Romania vs. Spain CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 21 6:00 p.m. Ukraine vs. Croatia* CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 22 12 noon Czech Republic vs. England CBS Sports Network
June 22 12 noon Germany vs. Israel CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 22 2:45 p.m. France vs. Italy CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 22 6 p.m. Norway vs. Switzerland* CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 24 2:45 p.m. Spain vs. Croatia CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 25 1 a.m. Georgia vs. Belgium* CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 25 6 a.m. Romania vs. Ukraine* CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 25 9 a.m. Portugal vs. Netherlands* CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 25 12 noon PM England vs. Israel CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 25 2:45 p.m. Norway vs. France CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 25 9 p.m. Switzerland vs. Italy * CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 26 1 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Germany* CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 27 12 noon Netherlands vs. Georgia CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 27 12 noon Portugal vs. Belgium CBS Sports Network
June 27 2:45 p.m. Croatia vs. Romania CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 27 2:45 p.m. Spain vs. Ukraine CBS Sports Network
June 28 12 noon England vs. Germany CBS Sports Network
June 28 12 noon Israel vs. Czech Republic CBS Sports Golazo Network
June 28 2:45 p.m. Switzerland vs. France CBS Sports Network
June 28 2:45 p.m. Italy vs. Norway CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 1 12 noon Quarterfinal: 1A vs. 2C CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 1 3 p.m. Quarterfinal: 1B vs. 2D CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 2 12 noon Quarterfinal: 1C vs. 2A CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 2 3 PM Quarterfinal: 1D vs. 2B CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 5 12 noon Semifinal: 1A/2C vs. 1C/2A CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 5 3 p.m. Semifinal: 1B/2D vs. 1D/2B CBS Sports Golazo Network
July 8 12 noon Final: TBD vs. TBD CBS Sports Network

How to Stream 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 37% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $109.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview the Stadiums of the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.