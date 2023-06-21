How to Watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship Live Without Cable
UEFA is all about showcasing the stars of today, as well as the next generation of European soccer players who will one day rule the scene. Those young phenoms will be on display at the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, which starts Wednesday, June 21 at 12 noon ET on CBS Sports Network and the free Golazo Network. You can watch each match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship
- When: Starts Wednesday, June 21 at 12 noon ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network, Golazo Network
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship
The UEFA Under-21 Championship has undergone some format shifts in its many years, but it first began in 1978. Since 1992, the tournament has served as a qualifier for the Summer Olympics, so viewers can expect to see the winning club in France next year. Germany are the defending champions, having defeated the Polish team 1-0 in the 2021 final.
Live match coverage of the tournament begins with the group stage Wednesday, June 21, with Group A fixtures between Georgia-Portugal (12 noon ET, Golazo Network) and Belgium-Netherlands (12 noon ET, CBS Sports Network). Romania-Spain will follow live at 2:45 p.m. ET, and Ukraine-Croatia will stream on tape delay at 6 p.m. ET, on Golazo Network to cap the opening day of coverage.
Golazo Network will have live match coverage for each quarterfinal and semifinal. CBS Sports Network will provide live coverage of the July 8 final, beginning with a 30-minute pre-match show at 11:30 AM, ET, and ending with a one-hour post-match show. Users can find Golazo Network on Paramount+, or via the free streaming service Pluto TV.
{*} indicates match shown on tape delay
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|June 21
|12 noon
|Georgia vs. Portugal
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 21
|12 noon
|Belgium vs. Netherlands
|CBS Sports Network
|June 21
|2:45 p.m.
|Romania vs. Spain
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 21
|6:00 p.m.
|Ukraine vs. Croatia*
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 22
|12 noon
|Czech Republic vs. England
|CBS Sports Network
|June 22
|12 noon
|Germany vs. Israel
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 22
|2:45 p.m.
|France vs. Italy
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 22
|6 p.m.
|Norway vs. Switzerland*
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 24
|2:45 p.m.
|Spain vs. Croatia
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 25
|1 a.m.
|Georgia vs. Belgium*
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 25
|6 a.m.
|Romania vs. Ukraine*
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 25
|9 a.m.
|Portugal vs. Netherlands*
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 25
|12 noon PM
|England vs. Israel
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 25
|2:45 p.m.
|Norway vs. France
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 25
|9 p.m.
|Switzerland vs. Italy *
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 26
|1 a.m.
|Czech Republic vs. Germany*
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 27
|12 noon
|Netherlands vs. Georgia
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 27
|12 noon
|Portugal vs. Belgium
|CBS Sports Network
|June 27
|2:45 p.m.
|Croatia vs. Romania
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 27
|2:45 p.m.
|Spain vs. Ukraine
|CBS Sports Network
|June 28
|12 noon
|England vs. Germany
|CBS Sports Network
|June 28
|12 noon
|Israel vs. Czech Republic
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|June 28
|2:45 p.m.
|Switzerland vs. France
|CBS Sports Network
|June 28
|2:45 p.m.
|Italy vs. Norway
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 1
|12 noon
|Quarterfinal: 1A vs. 2C
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 1
|3 p.m.
|Quarterfinal: 1B vs. 2D
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 2
|12 noon
|Quarterfinal: 1C vs. 2A
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 2
|3 PM
|Quarterfinal: 1D vs. 2B
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 5
|12 noon
|Semifinal: 1A/2C vs. 1C/2A
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 5
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal: 1B/2D vs. 1D/2B
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|July 8
|12 noon
|Final: TBD vs. TBD
|CBS Sports Network
How to Stream 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
