How to Watch 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals Live For Free Without Cable

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is set to kick off its semifinals on Saturday, April 22. In the United States, these games will be aired on CBS Sports’ Golazo Network, which means they’ll be available on Paramount+ or the free streaming service Pluto TV. It’s some of the best women’s soccer action that Europe has to offer from a premier league, and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals

About 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals

Golazo Network will provide live match coverage and studio programming of the 2022-2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals and final. All five matches will stream live on the Network, which is available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

Ahead of the semifinal second leg matches on Thursday, April 27 (FC Barcelona-Chelsea FC Women) and Monday, May 1 (Arsenal WFC-VfL Wolfsburg), Golazo Network will host a special 45-minute, pre-match edition of its weekday afternoon live studio show “Box 2 Box” at 12:00 p.m. ET. All four semifinal matches will include a live studio halftime show and coverage on April 22, April 27 and May 1 will also include a post-match show on the Network.

Check out a full schedule of coverage below!

Date Time Program Saturday, April 22 7:30 a.m. Chelsea FC Women vs. FC Barcelona - Leg 1 9:30 a.m. Golazo Network Post-Match Show April 23 Sunday, April 23 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Arsenal WFC - Leg 1 Thursday, April 27 12:00 p.m. Box 2 Box: Special Edition Pre-Match Show 12:45 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea FC Women - Leg 2 2:45 p.m. Golazo Network Post-Match Show Monday, May 1 12:00 p.m. Box 2 Box: Special Edition Pre-Match Show 12:45 p.m. Arsenal WFC vs. VfL Wolfsburg - Leg 2 2:45 p.m. Golazo Network Post-Match Show

Can You Stream 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals For Free?

You can! Golazo Network is available on Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV, or you can watch with a 30-day free trial to Paramount+ with promo code SURVIVOR44!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

