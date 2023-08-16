 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament Live Without Cable

Fore! The 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship will begin airing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock. The tournament will feature the best amateur golfers from around the globe, competing for an invite to major golf tournaments like next year’s U.S. Open and Masters. See the stars of tomorrow compete for a championship today with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament

About 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament

The 2023 U.S. Amateur tournament will bring together more than 400 amateur golfers from around the world at the Cherry Creek Country Club in Denver, Colo. There are no gender or age restrictions; as long as golfers have a handicap index of 2.4 or less, they’re allowed to enter the competition. This year marks the 123rd edition of the U.S. Amateur Championship.

The field of 400 will be whittled down during stroke play to 64 golfers who will compete in match play. Past notable winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, and many other luminaries of the sport. Check below for a full TV schedule of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms
Wednesday, Aug. 16 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, round of 64 Peacock
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Matchplay, round of 64 Golf Channel
Thursday, Aug.17 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Matchplay, round of 32 and round of 16 Peacock
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Matchplay, round of 32 and round of 16 Golf Channel
Friday, Aug. 18 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, quarterfinals Peacock
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Matchplay, quarterfinals Golf Channel
Satuday, Aug. 19 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Match play, semifinals Golf Channel
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, semifinals NBC
Sunday, Aug. 20 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Matchplay, 36-hole Championship match Golf Channel
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, 36-hole Championship match NBC

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
Golf Channel^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: Golf Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

