How to Watch 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament Live Without Cable

Fore! The 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship will begin airing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock. The tournament will feature the best amateur golfers from around the globe, competing for an invite to major golf tournaments like next year’s U.S. Open and Masters. See the stars of tomorrow compete for a championship today with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament

About 2023 U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament

The 2023 U.S. Amateur tournament will bring together more than 400 amateur golfers from around the world at the Cherry Creek Country Club in Denver, Colo. There are no gender or age restrictions; as long as golfers have a handicap index of 2.4 or less, they’re allowed to enter the competition. This year marks the 123rd edition of the U.S. Amateur Championship.

The field of 400 will be whittled down during stroke play to 64 golfers who will compete in match play. Past notable winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, and many other luminaries of the sport. Check below for a full TV schedule of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms Wednesday, Aug. 16 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, round of 64 Peacock 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Matchplay, round of 64 Golf Channel Thursday, Aug.17 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Matchplay, round of 32 and round of 16 Peacock 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Matchplay, round of 32 and round of 16 Golf Channel Friday, Aug. 18 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, quarterfinals Peacock 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Matchplay, quarterfinals Golf Channel Satuday, Aug. 19 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Match play, semifinals Golf Channel 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, semifinals NBC Sunday, Aug. 20 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Matchplay, 36-hole Championship match Golf Channel 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Matchplay, 36-hole Championship match NBC

