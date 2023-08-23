How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Messi’s Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati Live for Free Without Cable

Lionel Messi is continuing to captivate American audiences with his superstar-level performances night after night. Messi and Inter Miami CF haven’t stopped winning since he arrived with the team in mid-June, and will try to continue their success against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Golazo Network. Golazo Network is a free streaming channel available with Pluto TV or with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

In addition to the Golazo Network, the semifinal matches will be broadcast on Telemundo and Peacock in Spanish.

About 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

The arrival of Messi for Inter Miami has changed absolutely everything about the squad’s season. The side was dead last in the MLS Eastern Conference before he showed up, but has won all seven of its games since he made his debut with the team. FC Cincinnati currently resides atop the Eastern Conference, but Miami is favored to win its game against Cincinnati because of Messi.

Messi has notched 10 goals in seven matches with Miami, all victories. Whichever team emerges victorious from this semifinal tilt will face the winner of the Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake match, which takes place immediately after. The two semifinal winners will go on to play in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday, Sep. 27.

Can You Stream 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinal for Free?

Yes! The Inter Miami-Cincinnati match will be played on Gozalo Network, which means that it will appear on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Pluto is always free, and Paramount+ is offering a 30-day free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

