How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 U.S. Open starts on Thursday, June 15 at 9:40 a.m. ET on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. The U.S. Open is the third of four major championships on the PGA Tour schedule, and this year it will be played from the sunny Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. You can watch all the action of the 2023 U.S. Open with a subscription to Peacock, or via a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open

Complete coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open can also be found on Peacock which will stream all action of the tournament each day.

About 2023 U.S. Open

NBC Sports will provide a staggering 200-plus hours of championship coverage surrounding the 2023 U.S. Open – headlined by four consecutive nights of east coast primetime coverage on NBC – including traditional Thursday-Sunday coverage, featured holes and streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage.

First and Second-round coverage begins before each day’s first tee shot on Peacock and will conclude once the final putt drops, giving fans comprehensive, wall-to-wall coverage of this year’s championship. Check out a full broadcast schedule of what coverage is available on which channel below.

All times in ET

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock
Thursday, June 15 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m.
Friday, June 16 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, June 17 1-11 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 12-1 p.m. 1-10 p.m.

{*} indicates coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time.

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 U.S. Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Watch Hole-by-Hole Analysis of Los Angeles Country Club

