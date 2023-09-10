How to Watch 2023 US Open Men’s Final Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev Live Online for Free Without Cable

 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 US Open Men's Final Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev

Matt Tamanini

A fortnight of thrilling tennis action wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 10 as the U.S. Open Men’s Championship will see No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic take on No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev for the second time in three years. The pair squared off in the 2021 finals of the tournament which saw Medvedev take home his first career Grand Slam title. While Medvedev is going for his second major title, Djokovic is looking for his historic 24th. The pair will meet again on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET in a match broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. You can watch ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev will meet for a reprise of the 2021 US Open final, where Medvedev beat Djokovic in three sets to score his first and, thus far, only Grand Slam title. This season, 27-year-old Medvedev has five titles to his name and leads the ATP with 38 hard-court wins. Djokovic, a three-time US Open winner, is trying to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major titles.

The Women’s Doubles Championship will be decided on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET between first-time finalists Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand vs. 2020 champions Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva.

