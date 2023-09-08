 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 US Open Men’s Semifinal Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The last Major tennis tournament of the year is nearly over! The 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals are set for Friday, Sept. 8 starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Men’s Semis will be a star-studded affair, as both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have advanced, though they won’t face each other. They could each make it to the final, however, and fans will have to watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to see if they get there!

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals

You can also stream the U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals with a subscription to ESPN+ live.

About 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals

American Ben Shelton has reached his first U.S. Open semifinal at just 20 years old. His reward? A meeting with Novak Djokovic, who has now earned his way into 47 Grand Slam semifinal rounds, which is the most by a man in the history of professional tennis. The contest should be a good one, a matchup of youth and energy versus experience in the biggest moments.

Top-overall men’s tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is the headliner of the other semifinal match, but his opponent is no slouch. That would be Daniil Medvedev, who entered the Open as the third-ranked player behind Alcaraz and Djokovic. In short, there’s no end of star power in these U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals!

The first U.S. Open Men’s Semifinal is scheduled to air from 3 - 6 p.m. ET, while the second will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until finalists are decided.

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Ben Shelton's Epic U.S. Open Quarterfinal Win

