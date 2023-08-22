How to Watch 2023 US Open Tennis Qualifying Live Without Cable

Where did the year go? The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023 is the U.S. Open, which is set to begin on Aug. 28. Qualifying for the Open begins Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS. There are 16 slots each open on the men’s and women’s sides, but who will play their way into the U.S. Open? Find out by watching U.S. Open qualifying with an ESPN+ subscription, or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open Qualifying

All matches of the 2023 U.S. Open qualifying tournament will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

About 2023 U.S. Open Qualifying

The qualifying tournament for the 2023 U.S. Open will feature 128 men and 128 women competing for 32 total slots in the prestigious Grand Slam event. On the women’s side, audiences should keep a special eye on Caroline Dolehide, who made it into the WTA Top 100 for the first time this season. This will be her third straight year competing in U.S. Open qualifying, though she hasn’t made a main draw since 2020.

On the men’s side, fans should pay attention to Aleksandar Kovacevic, who made his main draw debut at the 2023 French Open. There, he lost to eventual tournament champion Novak Djokovic, but he got excellent exposure in that match and likely picked up a good-sized fan base. Check out a complete schedule of 2023 U.S. Open qualifying below.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Tuesday, Aug. 22 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Qualifying First Round ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Qualifying First Round (14 courts) ESPN+ Wednesday, Aug. 23 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Qualifying Second Round ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) ESPN+ Thursday, Aug. 24 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Qualifying Third Round ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Qualifying Third Round (14 courts) ESPN+ Friday, Aug. 25 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Qualifying Final Round ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Qualifying Final Round (12 courts) ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open Qualifying on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 U.S. Open qualifying using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

