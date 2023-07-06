How to Watch 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Live Without Cable

The top golfers on the LPGA Tour will convene in Pebble Beach, California this weekend for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open! The tournament starts Thursday, July 6 at 4 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday, July 9 on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. The U.S. Women’s Open has the highest winner’s purse in women’s golf, so to say the event is high-stakes is an understatement! You can watch every drive and putt with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Peacock will carry exclusive coverage of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 from 4-6 p.m. ET.

About 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

NBC Sports will complement U.S. Women’s Open coverage with live coverage of featured groups each day of the tournament. In an innovative reporting approach, 2023 U.S. Women’s Open competitor Emilia Migliaccio, will serve as an on-course reporter for viewers on Peacock when she is not in the process of actively competing. What better way for viewers to get a full read of the course than from an actual participant?

The world’s best female golfers will be on hand in Pebble Beach this weekend, so don’t miss a second of the action! Check out the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open below. All times ET

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, July 6 4-6 p.m. 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 7 4-6 p.m. 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 8 3-9 p.m. Sunday, July 9 3-9 p.m.

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Women’s Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 U.S. Women’s Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services