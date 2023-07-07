How to Watch 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Live Without Cable

Athletes all over the world are training to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. You can preview some of the athletes who will be competing in those games when the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships begin on Friday, July 7 at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The meet will feature some of the top American track and field athletes doing what they do best, and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

All coverage of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships will be available to stream live on Peacock.

About 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

The USATF Outdoor Championships will take place over the course of three days from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Competitors who finish in the top three overall in their events will qualify to be sent to Budapest for this year’s World Athletics Championship in Budapest. Top finishers this year will also clearly have a confidence boost when Olympic qualifying time comes around.

There are plenty of Olympic athletes already hitting the field this weekend, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the 400m hurdles at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo games 2021. Reigning Olympic and world shot put champion Ryan Crouser, two-time shot put world champion Joe Kovacs, two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, two-time 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway, Tokyo Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman and many other headlining American track and field stars will be in attendance.

How to Stream2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

