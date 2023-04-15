How to Watch 2023 USFL Season Live Without Cable
The NFL won’t be back for five months, and the XFL season is winding down. But don’t be sad, football fans! The 2023 USFL season starts Saturday, April 15. Games will be split between FOX, FS1, NBC, Peacock, and USA Network this season, so there’ll be plenty of ways to watch! All the excitement of USFL football will be with you until mid-June, so check below to see a full schedule, and watch every game with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 USFL Season
- When: Starts Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX, FS1, NBC, USA Network, Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 USFL Season
This is the second year in operation of the new, rebooted USFL. There will be eight teams again this season, with the Memphis Showboats replacing the Tampa Bay Bandits. These teams will face off against each other in one of four locations; Detroit, Michigan; Canton, Ohio; Birmingham Alabama; and Memphis, Tennessee.
For the 2023 USFL season, FOX Sports will carry 25 games split between FOX (18) and FS1 (7), and NBC Sports will present 18 games across NBC and Peacock (11) and USA Network and Peacock (7). All NBC Sports games can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while all games on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platforms
|4/15/2023
|4:30 PM
|Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats
|FOX
|4/15/2023
|7:30 PM
|New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions
|FOX
|4/16/2023
|12:00 PM
|Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers
|NBC, Peacock
|4/16/2023
|6:30 PM
|Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
|FS1
|4/22/2023
|12:30 PM
|Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
|USA, Peacock
|4/22/2023
|7:00 PM
|Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions
|FOX
|4/23/2023
|1:00 PM
|New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
|NBC, Peacock
|4/23/2023
|7:00 PM
|Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
|FS1
|4/29/2023
|12:30 PM
|New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
|USA, Peacock
|4/29/2023
|7:00 PM
|Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers
|FOX
|4/30/2023
|12:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars
|NBC, Peacock
|4/30/2023
|4:00 PM
|New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
|FOX
|5/6/2023
|1:00 PM
|Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars
|FOX
|5/6/2023
|7:30 PM
|Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers
|NBC, Peacock
|5/7/2023
|3:00 PM
|New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
|NBC, Peacock
|5/7/2023
|6:30 PM
|Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
|FS1
|5/13/2023
|12:30 PM
|Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers
|USA, Peacock
|5/13/2023
|4:00 PM
|Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
|FOX
|5/14/2023
|12:00 PM
|New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
|NBC, Peacock
|5/14/2023
|3:00 PM
|Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers
|FOX
|5/20/2023
|12:30 PM
|Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats
|USA, Peacock
|5/20/2023
|4:00 PM
|Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers
|FOX
|5/21/2023
|12:00 PM
|New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars
|FS1
|5/21/2023
|4:00 PM
|New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers
|FOX
|5/27/2023
|4:00 PM
|Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham
|FOX
|5/27/2023
|9:00 PM
|Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
|FS1
|5/28/2023
|2:00 PM
|Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats
|USA, Peacock
|5/28/2023
|5:30 PM
|Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals
|FS1
|6/3/2023
|12:00 PM
|Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers
|USA, Peacock
|6/3/2023
|3:00 PM
|Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions
|NBC, Peacock
|6/4/2023
|1:00 PM
|Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals
|FOX
|6/4/2023
|4:00 PM
|Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers
|FOX
|6/10/2023
|12:00 PM
|Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
|FOX
|6/10/2023
|3:00 PM
|New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats
|NBC, Peacock
|6/11/2023
|2:00 PM
|Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers
|NBC, Peacock
|6/11/2023
|7:00 PM
|Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
|FOX
|6/17/2023
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
|USA, Peacock
|6/17/2023
|4:00 PM
|Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats
|FOX
|6/18/2023
|4:00 PM
|New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
|FS1
|6/18/2023
|7:00 PM
|Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
|FOX
How to Stream 2023 USFL Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 USFL Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•