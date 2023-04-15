How to Watch 2023 USFL Season Live Without Cable

The NFL won’t be back for five months, and the XFL season is winding down. But don’t be sad, football fans! The 2023 USFL season starts Saturday, April 15. Games will be split between FOX, FS1, NBC, Peacock, and USA Network this season, so there’ll be plenty of ways to watch! All the excitement of USFL football will be with you until mid-June, so check below to see a full schedule, and watch every game with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 USFL Season

About 2023 USFL Season

This is the second year in operation of the new, rebooted USFL. There will be eight teams again this season, with the Memphis Showboats replacing the Tampa Bay Bandits. These teams will face off against each other in one of four locations; Detroit, Michigan; Canton, Ohio; Birmingham Alabama; and Memphis, Tennessee.

For the 2023 USFL season, FOX Sports will carry 25 games split between FOX (18) and FS1 (7), and NBC Sports will present 18 games across NBC and Peacock (11) and USA Network and Peacock (7). All NBC Sports games can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while all games on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms 4/15/2023 4:30 PM Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats FOX 4/15/2023 7:30 PM New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions FOX 4/16/2023 12:00 PM Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers NBC, Peacock 4/16/2023 6:30 PM Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers FS1 4/22/2023 12:30 PM Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers USA, Peacock 4/22/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions FOX 4/23/2023 1:00 PM New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers NBC, Peacock 4/23/2023 7:00 PM Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars FS1 4/29/2023 12:30 PM New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions USA, Peacock 4/29/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers FOX 4/30/2023 12:00 PM Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars NBC, Peacock 4/30/2023 4:00 PM New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers FOX 5/6/2023 1:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars FOX 5/6/2023 7:30 PM Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers NBC, Peacock 5/7/2023 3:00 PM New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals NBC, Peacock 5/7/2023 6:30 PM Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers FS1 5/13/2023 12:30 PM Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers USA, Peacock 5/13/2023 4:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions FOX 5/14/2023 12:00 PM New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars NBC, Peacock 5/14/2023 3:00 PM Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers FOX 5/20/2023 12:30 PM Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats USA, Peacock 5/20/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers FOX 5/21/2023 12:00 PM New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars FS1 5/21/2023 4:00 PM New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers FOX 5/27/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham FOX 5/27/2023 9:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers FS1 5/28/2023 2:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats USA, Peacock 5/28/2023 5:30 PM Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals FS1 6/3/2023 12:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers USA, Peacock 6/3/2023 3:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions NBC, Peacock 6/4/2023 1:00 PM Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals FOX 6/4/2023 4:00 PM Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers FOX 6/10/2023 12:00 PM Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers FOX 6/10/2023 3:00 PM New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats NBC, Peacock 6/11/2023 2:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers NBC, Peacock 6/11/2023 7:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals FOX 6/17/2023 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals USA, Peacock 6/17/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats FOX 6/18/2023 4:00 PM New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers FS1 6/18/2023 7:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers FOX

How to Stream 2023 USFL Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 USFL Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

