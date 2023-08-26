How to Watch 2023 Vuelta a España Cycling Race Live Without Cable
Cycling fans have just one last race to enjoy before the 2023 season is over! The Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:40 p.m. ET, with live coverage of all 21 stages available on Peacock, and some coverage on CNBC. It’s the last chance for followers of the sport to see its luminaries in action, as they traverse a course stretching nearly 2,000 miles for one final shot at glory before the season ends. Watch by signing up with Peacock, or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 Vuelta a España
- When: Starts Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- TV: CNBC, Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Live coverage of all 21 stages of the 2023 Vuelta a España will be available to stream from start-to-finish on Peacock.
About 2023 Vuelta a España
The race will cover a total distance of 1,959.7 miles (3,153.8 km) in 21 stages, as competitors work their way through the countries of Andorra, France and Spain. It will take three weeks to complete, and the final stage will take place Saturday, Sept. 17.
Some of the biggest names in cycling will be competing in the race, including two-time reigning Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, who has won the Vuelta a España three times, and reigning Vuelta a España champion Remco Evenepoel.
Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Vuelta a España here:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform (LIVE)
|Sat., Aug. 26
|12:40 p.m.
|Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 27
|8 a.m.
|Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona
|CNBC (Encore presentation)
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 2: Mataró/Barcelona
|Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10:50 a.m. ET)
|Mon., Aug. 28
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 3: Súria/Arinsal (Andorra)
|Peacock
|Tues., Aug. 29
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 4: Andorra la Vella/Tarragona
|Peacock
|Wed., Aug. 30
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 5: Morella/Burriana
|Peacock
|Thurs., Aug. 31
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 6: La Vall d’Uixó/Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre
|Peacock
|Fri., Sept. 1
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 7: Utiel/Oliva
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 2
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 8: Dénia/Xorret de Catí
|Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 3
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 9: Cartagena/Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca
|Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10 a.m. ET)
|Tues., Sept. 5
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 10: Valladolid/Valladolid
|Peacock
|Wed., Sept. 6
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 11: Lerma/La Laguna Negra
|Peacock
|Thurs., Sept. 7
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 12: Ólvega/Zaragoza
|Peacock
|Fri., Sept. 8
|7:40 a.m.
|Stage 13: Formigal/Col du Tourmalet (France)
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 9
|6:45 a.m.
|Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France)/Larra-Belagua
|Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10 a.m. ET)
|Sun., Sept. 10
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 15: Pamplona/Lekunberri
|Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 9 a.m. ET)
|Tues., Sept. 12
|8:40 a.m.
|Stage 16: Liencres Playa/Bejes
|Peacock
|Wed., Sept. 13
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 17: Ribadesella/Alto de L’Angliru
|Peacock
|Thurs., Sept. 14
|6:35 a.m.
|Stage 18: Pola de Allande/La Cruz de Linares
|Peacock
|Fri., Sept. 15
|8:50 a.m.
|Stage 19: La Bañeza/Íscar
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 20
|5:45 a.m.
|Stage 20: Manzanares el Real/Guadarrama
|Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 9 a.m. ET)
|Sun., Sept. 21
|11:05 a.m.
|Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela/Madrid
|Peacock, CNBC (Starting at Noon ET)
How to Stream 2023 Vuelta a España on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Vuelta a España using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
