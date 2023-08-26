How to Watch 2023 Vuelta a España Cycling Race Live Without Cable

Cycling fans have just one last race to enjoy before the 2023 season is over! The Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:40 p.m. ET, with live coverage of all 21 stages available on Peacock, and some coverage on CNBC. It’s the last chance for followers of the sport to see its luminaries in action, as they traverse a course stretching nearly 2,000 miles for one final shot at glory before the season ends. Watch by signing up with Peacock, or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Vuelta a España

Live coverage of all 21 stages of the 2023 Vuelta a España will be available to stream from start-to-finish on Peacock.

About 2023 Vuelta a España

The race will cover a total distance of 1,959.7 miles (3,153.8 km) in 21 stages, as competitors work their way through the countries of Andorra, France and Spain. It will take three weeks to complete, and the final stage will take place Saturday, Sept. 17.

Some of the biggest names in cycling will be competing in the race, including two-time reigning Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, who has won the Vuelta a España three times, and reigning Vuelta a España champion Remco Evenepoel.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Vuelta a España here:

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform (LIVE) Sat., Aug. 26 12:40 p.m. Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona Peacock Sun., Aug. 27 8 a.m. Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona CNBC (Encore presentation) 8:50 a.m. Stage 2: Mataró/Barcelona Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10:50 a.m. ET) Mon., Aug. 28 8:50 a.m. Stage 3: Súria/Arinsal (Andorra) Peacock Tues., Aug. 29 8:50 a.m. Stage 4: Andorra la Vella/Tarragona Peacock Wed., Aug. 30 8:50 a.m. Stage 5: Morella/Burriana Peacock Thurs., Aug. 31 8:50 a.m. Stage 6: La Vall d’Uixó/Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre Peacock Fri., Sept. 1 8:50 a.m. Stage 7: Utiel/Oliva Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 8:50 a.m. Stage 8: Dénia/Xorret de Catí Peacock Sun., Sept. 3 8:50 a.m. Stage 9: Cartagena/Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10 a.m. ET) Tues., Sept. 5 8:50 a.m. Stage 10: Valladolid/Valladolid Peacock Wed., Sept. 6 8:50 a.m. Stage 11: Lerma/La Laguna Negra Peacock Thurs., Sept. 7 8:50 a.m. Stage 12: Ólvega/Zaragoza Peacock Fri., Sept. 8 7:40 a.m. Stage 13: Formigal/Col du Tourmalet (France) Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 6:45 a.m. Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France)/Larra-Belagua Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10 a.m. ET) Sun., Sept. 10 8:50 a.m. Stage 15: Pamplona/Lekunberri Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 9 a.m. ET) Tues., Sept. 12 8:40 a.m. Stage 16: Liencres Playa/Bejes Peacock Wed., Sept. 13 8:50 a.m. Stage 17: Ribadesella/Alto de L’Angliru Peacock Thurs., Sept. 14 6:35 a.m. Stage 18: Pola de Allande/La Cruz de Linares Peacock Fri., Sept. 15 8:50 a.m. Stage 19: La Bañeza/Íscar Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 5:45 a.m. Stage 20: Manzanares el Real/Guadarrama Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 9 a.m. ET) Sun., Sept. 21 11:05 a.m. Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela/Madrid Peacock, CNBC (Starting at Noon ET)

How to Stream 2023 Vuelta a España on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Vuelta a España using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

