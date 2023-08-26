 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock CNBC

How to Watch 2023 Vuelta a España Cycling Race Live Without Cable

David Satin

Cycling fans have just one last race to enjoy before the 2023 season is over! The Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:40 p.m. ET, with live coverage of all 21 stages available on Peacock, and some coverage on CNBC. It’s the last chance for followers of the sport to see its luminaries in action, as they traverse a course stretching nearly 2,000 miles for one final shot at glory before the season ends. Watch by signing up with Peacock, or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Vuelta a España

Live coverage of all 21 stages of the 2023 Vuelta a España will be available to stream from start-to-finish on Peacock.

About 2023 Vuelta a España

The race will cover a total distance of 1,959.7 miles (3,153.8 km) in 21 stages, as competitors work their way through the countries of Andorra, France and Spain. It will take three weeks to complete, and the final stage will take place Saturday, Sept. 17.

Some of the biggest names in cycling will be competing in the race, including two-time reigning Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, who has won the Vuelta a España three times, and reigning Vuelta a España champion Remco Evenepoel.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Vuelta a España here:

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform (LIVE)
Sat., Aug. 26 12:40 p.m. Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona Peacock
Sun., Aug. 27 8 a.m. Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona CNBC (Encore presentation)
8:50 a.m. Stage 2: Mataró/Barcelona Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10:50 a.m. ET)
Mon., Aug. 28 8:50 a.m. Stage 3: Súria/Arinsal (Andorra) Peacock
Tues., Aug. 29 8:50 a.m. Stage 4: Andorra la Vella/Tarragona Peacock
Wed., Aug. 30 8:50 a.m. Stage 5: Morella/Burriana Peacock
Thurs., Aug. 31 8:50 a.m. Stage 6: La Vall d’Uixó/Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre Peacock
Fri., Sept. 1 8:50 a.m. Stage 7: Utiel/Oliva Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 8:50 a.m. Stage 8: Dénia/Xorret de Catí Peacock
Sun., Sept. 3 8:50 a.m. Stage 9: Cartagena/Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10 a.m. ET)
Tues., Sept. 5 8:50 a.m. Stage 10: Valladolid/Valladolid Peacock
Wed., Sept. 6 8:50 a.m. Stage 11: Lerma/La Laguna Negra Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 7 8:50 a.m. Stage 12: Ólvega/Zaragoza Peacock
Fri., Sept. 8 7:40 a.m. Stage 13: Formigal/Col du Tourmalet (France) Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 6:45 a.m. Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France)/Larra-Belagua Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 10 a.m. ET)
Sun., Sept. 10 8:50 a.m. Stage 15: Pamplona/Lekunberri Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 9 a.m. ET)
Tues., Sept. 12 8:40 a.m. Stage 16: Liencres Playa/Bejes Peacock
Wed., Sept. 13 8:50 a.m. Stage 17: Ribadesella/Alto de L’Angliru Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 14 6:35 a.m. Stage 18: Pola de Allande/La Cruz de Linares Peacock
Fri., Sept. 15 8:50 a.m. Stage 19: La Bañeza/Íscar Peacock
Sat., Sept. 20 5:45 a.m. Stage 20: Manzanares el Real/Guadarrama Peacock, CNBC (Starting at 9 a.m. ET)
Sun., Sept. 21 11:05 a.m. Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela/Madrid Peacock, CNBC (Starting at Noon ET)

How to Stream 2023 Vuelta a España on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Vuelta a España using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
CNBC--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CNBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CNBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CNBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview the 2023 Vuelta a España

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.