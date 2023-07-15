 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Live Without Cable

David Satin

The tantalizing men’s singles final match that tennis fans were denied at the 2023 French Open (because it was played in the semifinals) is coming to Wimbledon! On Sunday, July 16 at 9 a.m. ET, Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz on ESPN and ESPN+ for the 2023 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship. The best way to see this clash of tennis titans is with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final

About 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final

Carlos Alcaraz is still the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, despite just missing the cut at the 2023 French Open final. Alcaraz and Djokovic last met in the 2023 French Open, when Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in three out of the four sets in the semifinal round. Alcaraz was thought to have an advantage over Djokovic then, when play was on a clay court.

But Wimbledon is played on grass, where Djokovic —the second-ranked ATP player in the world — shines brightest. He already has seven Wimbledon singles titles under his belt, and can move into a tie for most all-time titles with Roger Federer if he wins this year’s match. Alcaraz is 16 years younger than Djokovic, but it didn’t matter in their French Open tussle, and it may not matter at Wimbledon either. An encore presentation of the Djokovic-Alcaraz match will be shown on ABC at 3 p.m. ET on July 16.

How to Stream 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFirst Month: Save $15Sign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Alcaraz-Djokovic at 2023 French Open

