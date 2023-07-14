How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final, Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova Live Without Cable

The most distinguished tennis tournament in the world is coming to a close this weekend, but before it does, the winners still have to be crowned! The Women’s Singles Final (also known as the Ladies’ Championship) at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament takes place on Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The final will feature Ons Jabeur taking on Marketa Vondrousova, and you can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final

Tunisa’s Ons Jabeur and Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova already have quite a history. Jabeur took three of the first four meetings between the two players, but 2023 has been Vondrousova’s year. She’s beaten Jabeur at this year’s Australian Open, and in a close two-setter at the Indian Wells tournament. Jabeur faced Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the finals, while Vondrousova defeated Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina to reach the Ladies’ Championship.

But Jabeur has been to a final at Wimbledon before, and her past experience under the spotlight might give her an edge. Either way, the match figures to be a competitive battle between two of the top players in the sport, and tennis fans won’t want to miss a single game, set or match of this year’s Ladies’ Championship! If you can’t see the final live on ESPN, an encore presentation will be available on ABC starting at 3 p.m. ET on July 15.

