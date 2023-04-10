How to Watch 2023 WNBA Draft Live Online Without Cable

It may be another year before LSU sensation Angel Reese or Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark enter the WNBA , but the league is set to get an infusion of young talent on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET when the WNBA Draft airs on ESPN . The draft order is set, big boards are done, and all that’s left to do is submit the cards and call the names. The players selected are embarking on the next phase of their careers, and you can watch it from the beginning. You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 WNBA Draft

From the arrival of the draft prospects on the signature WNBA “Orange Carpet” through the completion of the third round, ESPN will have comprehensive coverage throughout the two-hour WNBA Draft presentation. ESPN’s telecast will have cameras inside seven team draft rooms: Indiana, Minnesota, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, Los Angeles and Seattle – all of whom have a First Round pick. Additionally, ESPN will have live coverage from the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx official Watch Parties.

Top prospects this year include Aliyah Boston, who led South Carolina all the way to this year’s Final Four; Diamond Miller, whose Maryland Terrapins were stopped only by Boston’s Gamecocks in the 2023 NCAA tournament; and Villanova’s Maddy Siergrist. Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson will break down the picks with reaction and analysis for ESPN, while Holly Rowe will interview members of the 2023 draft class once they are selected.

Can you watch 2023 WNBA Draft for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 WNBA Draft with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 WNBA Draft?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 WNBA Draft Trailer