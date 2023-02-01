How to Watch 2023 WNBA Free Agency Special Live Online Without Cable

For those of you looking to keep up with the off-season happenings in the WNBA, look no further! On Wednesday, Feb. 1 on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET, you can watch the WNBA Free Agency Special. Hosted by LaChina Robinson, tune in to get updates and discussions regarding all of the latest free agent signings and player movements in the league, along with breaking news and analysis. You can watch ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 WNBA Free Agency Special

While the WNBA season doesn’t start up again until May, the game never stops with off-season free agency and trades. With the 2023 WNBA Free Agency Special, host LaChina Robinson and her esteemed panel of guests will help you keep up with all of the player movement taking place this off-season, as well as letting you know how these changes could upset the balance of power in the league.

With a panel of guests that includes WNBA Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Carolyn Peck, as well as reporter Holly Rowe and WNBA Insider Andraya Carter, the discussion is sure to be insightful and entertaining as they break down the potential impacts of every move. With superstar Breanna Stewart headlining this year’s stellar class of free agents, this special is sure to be must-watch for any WNBA fan.

