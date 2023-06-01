How to Watch 2023 Women’s College World Series Live Without Cable

Summer is for the crack of the bat, the smell of a freshly mown outfield, and high-quality softball. The highest quality of play a fan could ask for starts this week, when the 2023 Women’s College World Series begins on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ on Thursday, June 1 at 12 noon ET. Players from across the United States will convene to determine this year’s national champion in softball, and you can watch every game with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Women’s College World Series

About 2023 Women’s College World Series

ESPN will be the home of the entire NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series (WCWS), live from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. First pitch flies on Thursday, June 1, to start the five-day, eight-team, double-elimination early round, advancing two teams to the finals. The best-of-three championship series begins Wednesday, June 7. WCWS games will be available on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, with all matchups simulcast on ESPN+.

This year’s field includes No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 7 Washington, No. 9 Stanford, and No. 15 Utah.

The legendary Beth Mowins, two-time Olympic medalist and four-time All-American Jessica Mendoza, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American Michele Smith, and Emmy Award-winning reporter Holly Rowe will call primetime games along with the afternoon ABC windows on Saturday and Sunday. This all-star squad has worked as a team for 16 years, as Mowins calls her 29th WCWS, Smith, and Rowe their 19th, and Mendoza her 16th.

Date Time (ET) Game ESPN Platform Thursday, June 1 Noon Alabama vs. Tennessee ESPN/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Oklahoma ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. Florida State ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Utah vs. Washington ESPN/ESPN+ Friday, June 2 7 p.m. WCWS Game 5 ESPN/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Softball Studio Update ESPN 9:30 p.m. WCWS Game 6 ESPN/ESPN+ Saturday, June 3 3 p.m. WCWS Game 7 ABC/ESPN+ 7 p.m. WCWS Game 8 ESPN/ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 3 p.m. WCWS Game 9 ABC/ESPN+ 7 p.m. WCWS Game 10 ESPN2/ESPN+ Monday, June 5 Noon WCWS Game 11 ESPN/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. WCWS Game 12* ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. WCWS Game 13* ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. WCWS Game 14* ESPN/ESPN+ Wednesday, June 7 8 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 1 ESPN/ESPN+ Thursday, June 8 7:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 2 ESPN/ESPN+ Friday, June 9 8 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 3* ESPN/ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Women’s College World Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Women’s College World Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.

