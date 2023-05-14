How to Watch 2023 Women’s FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Live Without Cable

The Women’s FA Cup turned 53 this season, but it’s still running as strong as ever. It’s the top level of competition for women’s soccer in England, and this season there are just two competitors left standing: Manchester United and Chelsea. The two will meet in this year’s FA Cup Final on Sunday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Chelsea is the defending Women’s FA Cup champion, but will it hold onto its title? Find out with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 Women’s FA Cup Final

When: Sunday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About 2023 Women’s FA Cup Final

Sam Kerr, the reigning Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for the second straight year, will lead Chelsea F.C. Women at the sold-out Wembley Stadium to face Manchester United W.F.C. in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

The Chelsea Women under the high-achieving manager Emma Hayes (OBE) are playing for the team’s third straight FA Cup title. Manchester United Women’s F.C. will play in its first FA Cup title match on Sunday. Chelsea defeated Manchester City last season to clinch the Women’s FA Cup title, and if it beats Manchester United this year, it will have a fair claim to rule that city outright.

Can You Stream 2023 Women’s FA Cup Final for Free?

Unfortunately, no. The game is an ESPN+ exclusive, and ESPN+ does not offer a free trial to new or existing users at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Women’s FA Cup Final on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders. … The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year. You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games. The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more. For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events. ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter. What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2. To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable. Sign Up $9.99 / month espnplus.com