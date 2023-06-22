 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC Golf Channel

How to Watch 2023 Women’s PGA Championship Live Without Cable

David Satin

Live from Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey, the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship starts on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. Watch the best women in the world hit the links for one of the five major championships on the LPGA Tour. The tournament runs through Sunday, June 25, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Women’s PGA Championship

For complete, wall-to-wall coverage of the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship, consider a subscription to Peacock, which will offer the complete event.

About 2023 Women’s PGA Championship

The Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey, this week. This will mark the first time this tournament will be played on the Lower Course, which previously hosted the 1961 U.S. Women’s Open, while the Upper Course hosted the 1985 U.S. Women’s Open. In Gee Chun looks to defend her 2022 title against a highly competitive field.

On Sunday evening, the tournament will present uninterrupted, commercial-free coverage during the final hour of play on NBC and Peacock, as the pivotal shots are made down the stretch at Baltusrol Golf Club to determine the winner of the Women’s PGA Championship.

Check out the broadcast schedule for the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock (All Times ET) Peacock (All Times ET) NBC/Peacock (All Times ET)
Thursday, June 22 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 10-11 a.m.; 5-7 p.m.
Friday, June 23 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 10-11 a.m.; 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 25 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2-6 p.m.

How to Stream 2023 Women’s PGA Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Women’s PGA Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 37% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
Golf Channel≥ $99.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

Watch the Final Round of the 2022 Women's PGA Championship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.