How to Watch 2023 Women’s PGA Championship Live Without Cable

Live from Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey, the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship starts on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. Watch the best women in the world hit the links for one of the five major championships on the LPGA Tour. The tournament runs through Sunday, June 25, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey, this week. This will mark the first time this tournament will be played on the Lower Course, which previously hosted the 1961 U.S. Women’s Open, while the Upper Course hosted the 1985 U.S. Women’s Open. In Gee Chun looks to defend her 2022 title against a highly competitive field.

On Sunday evening, the tournament will present uninterrupted, commercial-free coverage during the final hour of play on NBC and Peacock, as the pivotal shots are made down the stretch at Baltusrol Golf Club to determine the winner of the Women’s PGA Championship.

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock (All Times ET) Peacock (All Times ET) NBC/Peacock (All Times ET) Thursday, June 22 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 10-11 a.m.; 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 23 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 10-11 a.m.; 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 25 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2-6 p.m.

