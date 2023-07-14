How to Watch 2023 World Aquatics Championships Featuring US Olympian Katie Ledecky Live Without Cable

As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris creep closer, more and more of the world’s top athletes are rounding into true competition form. Some of the globe’s Olympics-bound swimmers, divers, and water polo players will be on hand for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which begin Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. ET with coverage on Peacock. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is the headliner, but there’ll be lots more to see, and you can watch it all with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 2023 World Aquatics Championships

When: Starts Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. ET

About 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Fukuoka, Japan. The championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers for participating athletes in water polo, diving, open-water swimming and swimming relays. Australian Ariarne Titmus, Canadian Summer McIntosh and Japanese swimmer Tomoru Honda headline the international competitors who will bring their skills to Fukuoka over the next two weeks.

On the domestic side, the spotlight is on the 26 year-old Ledecky. She won four World Championship gold medals in 2022, and is one of five American swimmers to qualify for six or more World Championship teams in her career. She’s joined by Lilly King, three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, two-time Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke, six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy, two-time Olympic medalist Chase Kalisz, and three-time 2022 world championship medalist Carson Foster as top Americans competing at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships.

Check out Peacock’s Live Coverage Schedule of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Friday, July 14 7-9:30 p.m. 10km Women Final 11:30 p.m.-1:15 a.m. 10m Platform Synchro Mixed Final



(Diving) Saturday, July 15 2:30-4 a.m. 1m Springboard Women Final (Diving) 5-6:45 a.m. 3m Springboard Synchro Men Final (Diving) 6:45-9:30 p.m. 10km Men Final 8-9:15 p.m. Women’s Preliminary: USA vs. China (Water Polo) Sunday, July 16 1:30-3:15 a.m. 1m Springboard Men Final (Diving) 5-6:45 a.m. 10m Platform Synchro Women Final (Diving) 8-9:15 p.m. Men’s Preliminary: Kazakhstan vs. USA (Water Polo) Monday, July 17 2:30-4 a.m. 3m Springboard Synchro Women Final



(Diving) 5-6:45 a.m. 10m Platform Synchro Men Final (Diving) Tuesday, July 18 4:30-5:45 a.m. Women’s Preliminary: Australia vs. USA (Water Polo) 5-6:45 a.m. 3m/10m Team Event Final Wednesday, July 19 5-6:45 a.m. 10m Platform Women Final (Diving) 7:30-8:45 a.m. Men’s Preliminary: USA vs. Australia (Water Polo) Thursday, July 20 3-4:15 a.m. Women’s Preliminary: France vs. USA (Water Polo) 5-6:45 a.m. 3m Springboard Men Final (Diving) 6:30-8 a.m. Duet Free Final (Artistic Swimming) Friday, July 21 12:30-1:45 a.m. Men’s Preliminary: USA vs. Greece (Water Polo) 5-6:45 a.m. 3m Springboard Women Final (Diving) 6:30-8 a.m. Team Free Final (Artistic Swimming) Saturday, July 22 2:30-4 a.m. 3m Springboard Synchro Mixed Final (Diving) 5:30-7:15 a.m. 10m Platform Men Final (Diving) 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 1 Sunday, July 23 7-9:35 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 1 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 2 Monday, July 24 7-9:05 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 2 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 3 Tuesday, July 25 7-9:20 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 3 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 4 Wednesday, July 26 4-5:15 a.m. Women’s Water Polo Semifinal 1 5:30-6:45 a.m. Women’s Water Polo Semifinal 2 7-9:30 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 4 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 5 Thursday, July 27 4-5:15 a.m. Men’s Water Polo Semifinal 1 5:30-6:45 a.m. Men’s Water Polo Semifinal 2 7-9:30 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 5 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 6 Friday, July 28 5-6:15 a.m. Women’s Water Polo Final 7-9:25 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 6 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 7 Saturday, July 29 5-6:15 a.m. Men’s Water Polo Final 7-9:30 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 7 9:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Swimming Prelims Day 8 Sunday, July 30 6:45-9:45 a.m. Swimming Finals Day 8

