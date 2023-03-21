 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship, Team USA vs. Japan, Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Baseball fans across the globe were delighted to learn that 2023 would see the return of the World Baseball Classic. Teams from around the world have spent the last two weeks competing to see which would have the honor of winning the tournament and bringing home a $1 million prize. Team USA has already stamped its ticket for the championship game on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Tuesday, March 21, where it will face Japan. You can watch the game with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The return of the World Baseball Classic in 2023 was marked by an expansion in the number of teams competing to win it. The field grew to 20 teams this year, and the initial lineup included a total of eight Major League MVPs spread across WBC rosters, including Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Jose Altuve, and Miguel Cabrera.

Team USA entered the competition as the team to beat and has not disappointed those expectations. In the quarter and semifinal rounds, the squad as outscored its opponents 23-9, and a star-studded roster must have the team feeling confident heading into the game.

It faces a stern test against Japan, who came back and won on a Munetaka Murakami walk-off double. Japan’s roster is especially intimidating, as it boasts 2021 league MVP and two-way star Shohei Ohtani. There’s no doubt the game will live up to the name World Baseball Classic.

How to Stream 2023 World Baseball Classic Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
FS1--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Team USA's Semifinal Win Over Cuba in 2023 World Baseball Classic

