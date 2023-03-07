 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Major League Baseball season is still a few weeks off, but if you’re a baseball fanatic who just can’t wait, good news! The World Baseball Classic, a global tournament featuring some of the best players from around the world, begins Tuesday, March 7 on FOX, FS1, Fox Sports 2, and Tubi. All-Star American players like Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and many others will be in attendance, so hardball fans from coast to coast will want to make sure they tune in! You can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic

Can You Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic for Free?

Of the live tv streaming services that carry FOX, FS1, and FS2, two offer a free trial for new subscribers. Unfortunately, this is the only way to watch the games for free as no other provider or app offers the games for free. On the other hand, these two will give you access to MLB Spring Training Games and a ton of other things to watch.

DIRECTV STREAM

  • 5-Day Free Trial
  • FOX, FS1, FS2
  • MLB Network
  • Local RSNs

fuboTV

  • 7-Day Free Trial
  • FOX, FS1, FS2
  • MLB Network
  • Local RSNs

About 2023 World Baseball Classic

FOX Sports takes the hill for the opening of the World Baseball Classic (WBC), with the first game of the premier international baseball tournament – Cuba vs. Netherlands in Pool A play – set for Tuesday, March 7, from Taiwan’s Taichung Intercontinental Stadium at 11:00 PM ET on FS1 and FOX Sports streaming services.

Joe Davis, the voice of FOX MLB, joins first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and Sports Emmy winner John Smoltz in the booth for the Team USA opener. Emmy Award-winning reporter Ken Rosenthal reports from the field.

WBC rosters include more than 60 MLB All-Stars, 180-plus players on 40-man rosters and more than 300 players under contract with big league teams according to MLB. There are eight Major League MVPs in Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Jose Altuve and Miguel Cabrera.

Check out a full schedule of games below!

Date Time Team One Team Two Network
March 7 11 p.m. NED CUB FS1
March 8 6 a.m. TPE PAN FS2
10 p.m. KOR AUS FS1
11 p.m. NED PAN FS2
March 9 5 a.m. JPN CHN FS1
6 a.m. CUB ITA Tubi
10 p.m. CHN CZE Tubi
11 p.m. PAN CUB FS1
March 10 5 a.m. JPN KOR FS1
6 a.m. TPE ITA Tubi
10 p.m. AUS CHN FS2
11 p.m. ITA PAN FS1
March 11 5 a.m. JPN CZE FS1
6 a.m. TPE NED FS2
12 p.m. PUR NCA FS2
2:30 p.m. MEX COL FOX
7 p.m. VEN DOM FS1
9 p.m. USA GBR FOX
10 p.m. KOR CZE FS1
11 p.m. CUB TPE FS2
March 12 6 a.m. AUS JPN FS1
7 a.m. ITA NED FS2
12 noon ISR NCA FS2
3 p.m. CAN GBR FS1
7 p.m. PUR VEN FS1
10 p.m. USA MEX FS1
11 p.m. CZE AUS FS2
March 13 6 a.m. CHN KOR FS2
12 noon NCA DOM FS2
3 p.m. GBR COL FS2
7 p.m. PUR ISR FS1
10 p.m. USA CAN FS1
March 14 12 noon VEN NCA FS2
3 p.m. COL CAN FS2
7 p.m. DOM ISR FS2
10 p.m. MEX GBR FS1
March 15 12 noon ISR VEN FS2
3 p.m. CAN MEX FS2
7 p.m. DOM PUR FS2
10 p.m. COL USA FS1
March 15 6 a.m. Pool A Pool B FS2
March 16 6 a.m. Pool B Pool A FS2
March 17 7 p.m. Pool D Pool C FS1
March 18 7 p.m. Pool C Pool D FOX
March 19 7 p.m. Q3 Winner Q1 Winner FS1
March 20 7 p.m. Q4 Winner Q2 Winner FS1
March 21 7 p.m. Semis 2 Winner Semis 1 Winner FS1

How to Stream 2023 World Baseball Classic on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox and FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview the 2023 World Baseball Classic

