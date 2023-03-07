How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Live For Free Without Cable

The Major League Baseball season is still a few weeks off, but if you’re a baseball fanatic who just can’t wait, good news! The World Baseball Classic, a global tournament featuring some of the best players from around the world, begins Tuesday, March 7 on FOX, FS1, Fox Sports 2, and Tubi. All-Star American players like Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and many others will be in attendance, so hardball fans from coast to coast will want to make sure they tune in! You can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Of the live tv streaming services that carry FOX, FS1, and FS2, two offer a free trial for new subscribers. Unfortunately, this is the only way to watch the games for free as no other provider or app offers the games for free. On the other hand, these two will give you access to MLB Spring Training Games and a ton of other things to watch.

FOX Sports takes the hill for the opening of the World Baseball Classic (WBC), with the first game of the premier international baseball tournament – Cuba vs. Netherlands in Pool A play – set for Tuesday, March 7, from Taiwan’s Taichung Intercontinental Stadium at 11:00 PM ET on FS1 and FOX Sports streaming services.

Joe Davis, the voice of FOX MLB, joins first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and Sports Emmy winner John Smoltz in the booth for the Team USA opener. Emmy Award-winning reporter Ken Rosenthal reports from the field.

WBC rosters include more than 60 MLB All-Stars, 180-plus players on 40-man rosters and more than 300 players under contract with big league teams according to MLB. There are eight Major League MVPs in Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Jose Altuve and Miguel Cabrera.

Check out a full schedule of games below!

Date Time Team One Team Two Network March 7 11 p.m. NED CUB FS1 March 8 6 a.m. TPE PAN FS2 10 p.m. KOR AUS FS1 11 p.m. NED PAN FS2 March 9 5 a.m. JPN CHN FS1 6 a.m. CUB ITA Tubi 10 p.m. CHN CZE Tubi 11 p.m. PAN CUB FS1 March 10 5 a.m. JPN KOR FS1 6 a.m. TPE ITA Tubi 10 p.m. AUS CHN FS2 11 p.m. ITA PAN FS1 March 11 5 a.m. JPN CZE FS1 6 a.m. TPE NED FS2 12 p.m. PUR NCA FS2 2:30 p.m. MEX COL FOX 7 p.m. VEN DOM FS1 9 p.m. USA GBR FOX 10 p.m. KOR CZE FS1 11 p.m. CUB TPE FS2 March 12 6 a.m. AUS JPN FS1 7 a.m. ITA NED FS2 12 noon ISR NCA FS2 3 p.m. CAN GBR FS1 7 p.m. PUR VEN FS1 10 p.m. USA MEX FS1 11 p.m. CZE AUS FS2 March 13 6 a.m. CHN KOR FS2 12 noon NCA DOM FS2 3 p.m. GBR COL FS2 7 p.m. PUR ISR FS1 10 p.m. USA CAN FS1 March 14 12 noon VEN NCA FS2 3 p.m. COL CAN FS2 7 p.m. DOM ISR FS2 10 p.m. MEX GBR FS1 March 15 12 noon ISR VEN FS2 3 p.m. CAN MEX FS2 7 p.m. DOM PUR FS2 10 p.m. COL USA FS1 March 15 6 a.m. Pool A Pool B FS2 March 16 6 a.m. Pool B Pool A FS2 March 17 7 p.m. Pool D Pool C FS1 March 18 7 p.m. Pool C Pool D FOX March 19 7 p.m. Q3 Winner Q1 Winner FS1 March 20 7 p.m. Q4 Winner Q2 Winner FS1 March 21 7 p.m. Semis 2 Winner Semis 1 Winner FS1

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

