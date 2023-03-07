How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Live For Free Without Cable
The Major League Baseball season is still a few weeks off, but if you’re a baseball fanatic who just can’t wait, good news! The World Baseball Classic, a global tournament featuring some of the best players from around the world, begins Tuesday, March 7 on FOX, FS1, Fox Sports 2, and Tubi. All-Star American players like Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and many others will be in attendance, so hardball fans from coast to coast will want to make sure they tune in! You can watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic
- When: Starts Tuesday, March 7 at 11 p.m. ET (See schedule below.)
- TV: FOX, FS1, Fox Sports 2 and Tubi
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $109.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
Can You Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic for Free?
Of the live tv streaming services that carry FOX, FS1, and FS2, two offer a free trial for new subscribers. Unfortunately, this is the only way to watch the games for free as no other provider or app offers the games for free. On the other hand, these two will give you access to MLB Spring Training Games and a ton of other things to watch.
DIRECTV STREAM
- 5-Day Free Trial
- FOX, FS1, FS2
- MLB Network
- Local RSNs
fuboTV
- 7-Day Free Trial
- FOX, FS1, FS2
- MLB Network
- Local RSNs
About 2023 World Baseball Classic
FOX Sports takes the hill for the opening of the World Baseball Classic (WBC), with the first game of the premier international baseball tournament – Cuba vs. Netherlands in Pool A play – set for Tuesday, March 7, from Taiwan’s Taichung Intercontinental Stadium at 11:00 PM ET on FS1 and FOX Sports streaming services.
Joe Davis, the voice of FOX MLB, joins first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and Sports Emmy winner John Smoltz in the booth for the Team USA opener. Emmy Award-winning reporter Ken Rosenthal reports from the field.
WBC rosters include more than 60 MLB All-Stars, 180-plus players on 40-man rosters and more than 300 players under contract with big league teams according to MLB. There are eight Major League MVPs in Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Jose Altuve and Miguel Cabrera.
Check out a full schedule of games below!
|Date
|Time
|Team One
|Team Two
|Network
|March 7
|11 p.m.
|NED
|CUB
|FS1
|March 8
|6 a.m.
|TPE
|PAN
|FS2
|10 p.m.
|KOR
|AUS
|FS1
|11 p.m.
|NED
|PAN
|FS2
|March 9
|5 a.m.
|JPN
|CHN
|FS1
|6 a.m.
|CUB
|ITA
|Tubi
|10 p.m.
|CHN
|CZE
|Tubi
|11 p.m.
|PAN
|CUB
|FS1
|March 10
|5 a.m.
|JPN
|KOR
|FS1
|6 a.m.
|TPE
|ITA
|Tubi
|10 p.m.
|AUS
|CHN
|FS2
|11 p.m.
|ITA
|PAN
|FS1
|March 11
|5 a.m.
|JPN
|CZE
|FS1
|6 a.m.
|TPE
|NED
|FS2
|12 p.m.
|PUR
|NCA
|FS2
|2:30 p.m.
|MEX
|COL
|FOX
|7 p.m.
|VEN
|DOM
|FS1
|9 p.m.
|USA
|GBR
|FOX
|10 p.m.
|KOR
|CZE
|FS1
|11 p.m.
|CUB
|TPE
|FS2
|March 12
|6 a.m.
|AUS
|JPN
|FS1
|7 a.m.
|ITA
|NED
|FS2
|12 noon
|ISR
|NCA
|FS2
|3 p.m.
|CAN
|GBR
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|PUR
|VEN
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|USA
|MEX
|FS1
|11 p.m.
|CZE
|AUS
|FS2
|March 13
|6 a.m.
|CHN
|KOR
|FS2
|12 noon
|NCA
|DOM
|FS2
|3 p.m.
|GBR
|COL
|FS2
|7 p.m.
|PUR
|ISR
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|USA
|CAN
|FS1
|March 14
|12 noon
|VEN
|NCA
|FS2
|3 p.m.
|COL
|CAN
|FS2
|7 p.m.
|DOM
|ISR
|FS2
|10 p.m.
|MEX
|GBR
|FS1
|March 15
|12 noon
|ISR
|VEN
|FS2
|3 p.m.
|CAN
|MEX
|FS2
|7 p.m.
|DOM
|PUR
|FS2
|10 p.m.
|COL
|USA
|FS1
|March 15
|6 a.m.
|Pool A
|Pool B
|FS2
|March 16
|6 a.m.
|Pool B
|Pool A
|FS2
|March 17
|7 p.m.
|Pool D
|Pool C
|FS1
|March 18
|7 p.m.
|Pool C
|Pool D
|FOX
|March 19
|7 p.m.
|Q3 Winner
|Q1 Winner
|FS1
|March 20
|7 p.m.
|Q4 Winner
|Q2 Winner
|FS1
|March 21
|7 p.m.
|Semis 2 Winner
|Semis 1 Winner
|FS1
How to Stream 2023 World Baseball Classic on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.
