How to Watch 2023 World Figure Skating Championships Live Without Cable

The next Winter Olympics maybe three years away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait that long to watch some of the world’s best figure skaters in action! The 2023 World Figure Skating Championships will be held this week, starting Tuesday, March 21 on Peacock, USA Network, and NBC. The event will be live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, so check below to see when events will be shown in the United States. You can watch the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 World Figure Skating Championships

About 2023 World Figure Skating Championships

Highlighting the men’s field is 18-year-old phenom Ilia Malinin, coming off a breakout campaign that saw him capture the 2022-23 Grand Prix Final bronze medal and wins at 2022 Skate America and the 2022 Grand Prix Finland. Two-time U.S. Olympian Jason Brown, and three-time Olympic medalist and defending world champion Shoma Uno (Japan) are also standouts on the men’s side.

The American women’s team is headlined by 16-year-old rising star Isabeau Levito, the 2022-23 Grand Prix Final silver medalist and 2022 world junior champion, 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, who earned the silver medal at this year’s U.S. Championships behind Levito, and 2023 U.S. bronze medalist Amber Glenn. On the international side, two-time Olympic medalist and defending world champion Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) leads the field.

In the pairs’ competition, the field is headlined by 2022 world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who finished sixth at the Beijing Olympics, and 2022-23 Grand Prix Final champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan. In ice dance, three-time Olympians and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates seek their first world title, which would be the first for the U.S. in ice dance since Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White won in 2013.

Check below for a full broadcast schedule of the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships. All competition at this week’s World Championships, including every skater in every discipline, can be streamed live on Peacock. ( * ) indicates an encore presentation.

